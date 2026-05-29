Maddox Jolie-Pitt Drops 'Pitt' Surname Amid Family Drama

Maddox Jolie-Pitt, the adopted son of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, has decided to drop the 'Pitt' from his surname. The 24-year-old made the decision to sever his connection to his estranged father, Pitt, who he was adopted by in 2006. The reason for the change was listed as personal. This move further distances him from his adoptive father, Pitt, from whom he has reportedly remained estranged.

Maddox Jolie-Pitt , the adopted son of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie , has decided to drop the 'Pitt' from his surname and will now be known as Maddox Chivan Jolie.

The 24-year-old made the decision to sever his connection to his estranged father, Pitt, who he was adopted by in 2006. The reason for the change was listed as personal. This move further distances him from his adoptive father, Pitt, from whom he has reportedly remained estranged. The legal change comes shortly after Maddox chose to drop the Pitt surname from the credits of Angelina's recent film, Couture, where he worked as an assistant director.

He was listed simply as Maddox Jolie in the credits. Maddox joins several of his siblings in dropping the Pitt surname. Previously, Shiloh Jolie legally changed her name as well. At the time, Shiloh's attorney told that the change was made to distance herself from her father.

Additionally, Vivienne Jolie removed it from the playbill of a Broadway production on which she worked. Reports suggest that several of the children have distanced themselves from Pitt since he filed for divorce from Jolie in 2016.

However, the couple's other two children, Pax Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt, have not publicly dropped the Pitt surname. It remains unclear whether they will do so in the future. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie began dating in 2005 and married in 2014. After two years of a reportedly turbulent marriage, the couple filed for divorce in 2016.

The couple's children have been affected by their parents' divorce, with some of them choosing to distance themselves from their father





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