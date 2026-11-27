Dance Moms star Maddie Siwa ends her romance with Dan Hughes after 18 months. The couple had discussed marriage and family plans before walking away.

Maddie Siwa has reportedly ended her romantic relationship with Dan Hughes, marking the conclusion of an 18-month partnership. The 23-year-old singer and former Dance Moms star made the decision to walk away after deep discussions regarding marriage and a potential engagement took place. Despite their past intentions to tie the knot, Siwa ultimately chose to prioritize her own well-being and personal growth over continuing the union. This breakup follows a brief but intense period of public romance that captivated fans of both personalities involved.

The Relationship Timeline and Key Moments

Maddie Siwa and Dan Hughes first crossed paths while filming Celebrity Big Brother U.K. in April 2025. Their initial connection on the show served as the foundation for a romance that intensified once filming wrapped. Siwa and Hughes officially began dating the following month, quickly establishing themselves as a high-profile couple in the entertainment sphere. They publicly confirmed their relationship status in June, allowing fans to follow their journey as it unfolded in real time.

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The couple made their red-carpet debut together at the Dancers Against Cancer Gala in October, showcasing their unity at a major industry event. Prior to this public appearance, Dan Hughes had already expressed deep affection for Siwa, calling her the love of his life and his best friend during interviews in July. Their relationship progressed rapidly, moving from a reality TV meet-cute to serious long-term planning within just a few short months of dating.

Wedding Plans and Family Discussions

Before their split, Maddie Siwa openly discussed her changing perspective on marriage after meeting Dan Hughes. She revealed on a podcast that she had never previously desired a traditional wedding ceremony. However, her feelings for Hughes altered her outlook, leading her to envision a ring, her father walking her down the aisle, and a first dance at the reception. Siwa described experiencing wedding fever after attending her brother's wedding alongside Hughes, which solidified her desire for that specific type of celebration.

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The pair even engaged in detailed discussions about their dream engagement rings, discovering they had selected the same photo during a dinner conversation. Beyond marriage, they debated starting a family, though they held conflicting views on the timing of parenthood. Maddie Siwa expressed a hope to become a young mother soon, while Dan Hughes indicated he wanted children someday but was not ready to start a family immediately. These differing timelines did not publicly derail their relationship until the final stages.

Reasons for the Breakup and Future Outlook

A source close to Maddie Siwa stated that walking away from the relationship was not an easy decision for her. The source emphasized that Siwa still cared deeply for Dan Hughes and genuinely wishes him well in his future endeavors. However, she felt it was necessary to choose herself and step back from the romance. The source did not identify a single specific event or argument that triggered the split, suggesting a more gradual realization on Siwa's part.

Neither Maddie Siwa nor Dan Hughes has publicly confirmed the breakup through official statements. The separation appears to be driven by personal growth rather than a dramatic incident or betrayal. Siwa's decision to prioritize her own needs comes at a pivotal time in her career, as she continues to build her brand as a singer and former Dance Moms star. Fans are now waiting to see how both celebrities will navigate their individual paths forward after this significant chapter concludes.