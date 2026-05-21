Maddie Ortega to Star in Director Leos Carax's New Movie

Maddie Ortega will star in director Leos Carax's new movie, marking a departure from her previous horror roles and potentially catapulting her career to new heights.

Maddie Ortega will star in director Leos Carax 's new movie. The decision is a risky one for Ortega, but exactly what she needs right now at this stage in her career.

Maddie Ortega will star in the upcoming film Lily May B, from visionary director Leos Carax. Carax is best known for his previous films Holy Motors, Pola X, and his latest film, 2021's absolutely wild Annette. For Ortega, this also marks a stark departure from her previous works, but one that could be a major boost for her. Prior to her casting in this movie, Ortega has largely become known as a modern day scream queen.

Ortega rose to fame in the world of horror, and rose to superstardom after starring in the recent reboot of the Scream franchise. She also stars in the Netflix series Wednesday, where she plays Wednesday Addams, and has starred in other horror films like Death of a Unicorn and X. With this new role, it might seem like Ortega is taking a big risk.

Leaving the genres she's been extremely successful in could be a gamble, but it's a move that could catapult her even further. Ortega has already proven she's an extremely talented actress, having earned nominations for Golden Globes and Emmys in the past. The star likely doesn't want to be pigeonholed into only appearing in one genre of movies going forward, especially as she grows older throughout her career.

On the acting side, this also likely represents a major challenge for Ortega. Instead of playing a role she's more familiar with or just sticking around a franchise she can star in forever, Ortega is pushing herself to get out of her comfort zone. The result could be a miss, but given Carax's history as a filmmaker, it's likely Ortega is setting herself up to be taken much more seriously as an actor in the future





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Maddie Ortega Leos Carax Lily May B Holy Motors Pola X

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