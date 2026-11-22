As John Madden's life gets the biopic treatment, his longtime colleague and friend Al Davis' family is not pleased with their late patriarch's portrayal.

Robert Eggers Is “Eager” To Move Away From Horror Genre: “I Think I Need A Break”Mark Davis reacts to his father Al Davis' portrayal in 'Madden'.

, whose father Al recruited Madden to coach for the NFL team when they were located in Oakland in 1967, criticized‘Madden’ Trailer: Boom! Nicolas Cage Transforms In David O. Russell’s Biopic Of NFL Icon Mark continued, “As far as representations of my dad, yeah, that hurts, and I did the best I could to protect him.

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It’s absolutely a crime that they’re able to treat people that have passed away and characterize them in ways that are unfair, and there’s nobody around to protect their legacies. It’s just unfair. I don’t know what the purpose of the movie was to be real honest. ”He doesn’t consider his father “a pimp like Christian Bale played him, but that’s fine,” noting, “And I don’t blame Christian Bale.

I don’t blame Nicolas Cage. All they did was what the director and the writers told them to do. ”Having screened the film two weeks before its release, Mark was surprised by a scene depicting the 1978 preseason game that paralyzed New England Patriots wide receiver Darryl Stingley, in which Al discourages Madden from seeing the player in the hospital.

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“One of the main legacies of my father was how much he took care of people, whether it was on the Raiders or other teams,” said Mark. “People that were ill or needed help or whatever. He helped so many players on other teams that it’s incredible. And he did it quietly.

“And for them to put in the Darryl Stingley incident, that my dad was trying to talk John out of going to see him – that was just such a hurt to me personally, because that’s my father’s legacy, is how he treated people. No matter whether they were Raiders or not, he cared about people. That’s one of the redeeming qualities of my father throughout his life.

And I just thought it was totally unfair for them to portray it that way,” added Mark. While he said that scene “hurt” him, Mark added, “All the other crap, I could take all that . I don’t care if they talk about my haircuts and stuff like that. I don’t know what it had to do with anything, but I don’t mind that.

They can do that to me. But to do that to somebody that’s passed away, that can’t defend himself, is totally unfair. And I’m sure that there’s gonna be thousands of people that could contradict what that clip portrayed my father as.

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” Mark added that the portrayal of his mother Carol Davis and John’s wife Virginia Madden is “all made up stuff too,” conceding, “But there are some, you know, elements of them in that. I will say that, but not much. ”Big Stars Coming To Heat Up Broadway’s Winter