Prime Video's Madden biopic starring Christian Bale and Nicolas Cage debuts with a record-low 15% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. See why critics panned the film.

The sports biopic Madden starring Christian Bale and Nicolas Cage has received a record-breaking low score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film currently holds a 15% approval rating based on 13 reviews, marking the lowest-rated project for actor Christian Bale in his career. This new metric surpasses the previous low of Captain Corell's Mandolin, which sits at 25 percent and also featured Nicolas Cage in a leading role. The low score indicates significant critical dissatisfaction with the portrayal of NFL legends Al Davis and John Madden.

Bale's Lowest Rated Film on Rotten Tomatoes

The 15 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes officially sets a new record as Christian Bale's poorest-performing movie in terms of critic scores. The previous benchmark for Bale was held by Captain Corell's Mandolin, a release from 25 years ago that also starred Nicolas Cage. While this score is currently the absolute lowest for the Academy Award winner, it remains subject to change as additional critic reviews become public and the aggregate number is updated by the review aggregator. This score also represents the second-lowest rating for controversial director David O. Russell, who is working with Bale for the fourth time on this project.

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Critics Cite Tonal Issues and Casting Choices

Critics have largely panned the film for being tonally inconsistent, lacking dramatic stakes, and presenting a one-dimensional narrative. The star-studded ensemble cast failed to salvage the substantial flaws identified in the screenplay, particularly regarding the visual representation of the characters. Nicolas Cage's portrayal of John Madden was widely criticized, with many reviewers noting that the fat suit and prosthetics appeared too cartoonish rather than offering a sophisticated or grounded performance. Despite these widespread criticisms, some performers managed to stand out from the general consensus among the critical pool.

Cage and Bale Performances Draw Mixed Reviews

Christian Bale and Kathryn Hahn were identified as the few bright spots in an otherwise poorly received film. Among the critics, Matthew Rudoy of ScreenRant was one of the few reviewers who enjoyed the sports biopic. He praised Nicolas Cage for successfully capturing the legend's high energy, verbose passion, and many eccentricities. Rudoy also noted that Bale and Cage share fantastic chemistry that successfully makes the friendship between Al Davis and John Madden the heart of the movie. However, he acknowledged that the film struggles more in the second half, awarding it a score of 6 out of 10 stars. This positive review stands in stark contrast to the overwhelming negative sentiment dominating the aggregate score.

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Set Controversies and Disputed Production Reports

The production of Madden was not without significant controversy during its filming in May 2025. Reports emerged that an actor walked off the set after refusing to perform a nude scene. Furthermore, the filmmaker allegedly used a racial slur during a monologue, an incident that reportedly caused other crew members to exit the set as well. These serious allegations regarding the on-set environment have since been disputed, creating a complex backdrop for the film's reception. The writer of the film is Cambron Clark, who collaborated with director David O. Russell on the screenplay, but the production troubles have lingered in public discourse.

Bale's Recent Filmography and Upcoming Projects

2026 has not been a successful year for Christian Bale, as his recent projects have garnered mixed reviews. In addition to the poor reception of Madden, his Frankenstein adaptation The Bride! also polarized critics, though it achieved a significantly higher score of 57 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. However, Bale's upcoming appearance in Michael Mann's sequel Heat 2 is expected to turn his trajectory around. Filming for Heat 2 is expected to start this month. Bale will take over the role of LAPD Detective Vincent Hanna from Al Pacino, who originally portrayed the character in the 1995 film. The sequel will also feature a star-studded cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Jason Clarke.

Release Date and Nicolas Cage's Future Work

Madden will be released on Prime Video on November 18, 2026, after its theatrical run. The film has a runtime of 110 minutes and is classified as a drama biography and sports film. Nicolas Cage also has a packed filmography for the coming years, which includes upcoming projects titled Best Pancakes in the Country, Lords of War, and Fortitude. The low score for Madden highlights a challenging period for both lead actors, though their future projects remain highly anticipated by audiences and critics alike. The reception of Madden serves as a stark contrast to the enduring legacy of the real-life NFL figures it attempts to depict.