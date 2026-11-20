The John Madden biopic starring Nicolas Cage and Christian Bale debuted at number one on Prime Video streaming charts, defying harsh critical reviews and low audience scores.

The biographical film Madden dominated the streaming landscape in the United States by claiming the top spot on Prime Video's Top 10 Movies chart upon its debut on November 19, 2026. The movie also secured the fourth position on the platform's overall Top 10 rankings. This commercial success occurred despite a polarizing reception from film critics and a modest rating from general audiences. The film chronicles the life of legendary football coach John Madden alongside his best friend and business partner Al Davis.

Box Office Performance And Streaming Data

The movie achieved significant traction with viewers, earning a 55% Popcornmeter score from over one hundred user ratings. This audience score indicates that while the film did not resonate universally, it found a sizable and engaged streaming audience. The discrepancy between the critical panning and the strong viewership numbers highlights a clear divide in how the movie was perceived by industry professionals versus the general public. Amazon MGM Studios distributed the R-rated biopic, leveraging the star power of its lead actors to drive initial interest.

Also read Madden Biopic Flops on Prime Video as Critics Slam Nicolas Cage's Performance and Boring Narrative

Cast Performance And Plot Details

The narrative covers the Super Bowl-winning partnership between John Madden and Al Davis with the Raiders, as well as the creation of the iconic Madden NFL video game franchise. Director David O. Russell helmed the production, assembling a high-profile ensemble cast to bring these historical figures to life. Nicolas Cage portrays John Madden, while Christian Bale takes on the role of Al Davis. Kathryn Hahn plays Virginia Madden, Sienna Miller portrays Carol Davis, and John Mulaney appears as Trip Hawkins, the Electronic Arts executive involved in the video game's development.

Critical Reception And Review Scores

Critics were overwhelmingly negative, with some reviewers labeling the film as a significant misstep for the director and its stars. Andrew Lawrence remarked that Russell's film resembles a Pop Tarts movie version of the formidable coach's story more than Ben Affleck's Air. Jim Vejvoda awarded the film a low score of four out of ten, stating that neither Oscar winner could rise above caricature. Robert Daniels went further, awarding zero out of four stars and calling it the nadir of Russell's career.

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Positive Reviews And Theatrical Run

Despite the widespread criticism, some critics found merit in the film's unique approach to its subject matter. Charles Koplinski gave the film a 3.5 out of 4 stars, praising the movie for capturing the essence of the man in all his glory. Simon Foster also provided a positive 3.5 out of 5 review, describing the film's singular eccentricity as a good fit for Madden's life story. The movie is currently playing in limited theaters while simultaneously streaming on Prime Video, allowing audiences to experience the film through multiple distribution channels.

Context Of Industry Reception

The film's reception has sparked discussion about the disconnect between critical opinion and viewer engagement in the modern streaming era. Andrew Lawrence, who wrote for a major entertainment outlet, suggested that the film lacked the depth found in other sports biopics. The negative reviews have set a new low in the critical scores for Christian Bale, highlighting the harsh reality of professional film criticism. Meanwhile, the movie's performance on charts suggests that star power and familiar intellectual property continue to drive viewership regardless of critical consensus.