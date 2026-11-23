Madame Web reaches number six on HBO Max charts after arriving on November 14, driven by morbid curiosity and holiday streaming habits despite a 10% critic score.

Madame Web has unexpectedly secured the number six spot on the HBO Max top movies chart, marking a bizarre cultural phenomenon for a film that received uniformly negative reviews from critics. This surge in viewership occurred shortly after the film became available to stream again on November 14, breaking a year-long hiatus since its previous availability on other platforms like Netflix and Prime Video.

The timing of this streaming debut coincides with the holiday season, placing Madame Web alongside enduring seasonal classics such as National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation and Christmas with the Kranks on the platform's most-watched lists. This positioning suggests that a significant portion of its current audience is not necessarily seeking out a superhero origin story, but rather engaging with the film out of sheer morbid curiosity or as part of a broader holiday binge-watching trend.

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Streaming Surge Defies Critical Failure

Despite holding a dismal 10% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, Madame Web has managed to attract substantial attention on HBO Max, proving that low critical acclaim does not always equate to low consumer interest. The film's presence in the top six indicates that streaming platforms often see spikes in viewership for newly released titles, particularly those that have become memes or subjects of widespread internet discussion over the preceding months.

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man films starring Tom Holland have consistently been better received by both critics and general audiences, the Sony Spider-Man Universe has struggled to find a similar footing. Madame Web represents one of the more notable failures in the latter category, yet its ability to rank highly on streaming services demonstrates the power of accessibility and the unique dynamics of home viewing compared to theatrical performance.

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Creative Missteps and Plot Weaknesses

The narrative of Madame Web follows Cassie Webb, portrayed by Dakota Johnson, who develops clairvoyant abilities following a near-death experience. These powers connect her to three teenage girls played by Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, and Celeste O'Connor, who are being pursued by a villain played by Tahar Rahim. Rahim's character believes the girls are destined to become Spider-Women and kill him, setting up a conflict that the film fails to execute effectively.

Critics have pointed out that the dialogue in the film is awkward and that plot points are overly spoon-fed to the audience, stripping away any sense of mystery or engagement. The story largely devolves into Johnson's character babysitting the three teenagers, with the narrative relying on heavy-handed references to the early 2000s to establish its timeline. This lack of narrative depth has been a consistent point of criticism across major review aggregators.

Furthermore, the film has been criticized for barely showing the supporting actresses in their Spider-Woman costumes. The reveal of the costumes, which might have been a key visual moment for fans, was already spoiled in the trailer, diminishing the impact of the actual on-screen presentation. This decision has been widely viewed as a misstep that failed to capitalize on the inherent appeal of the characters being introduced.

Audience Reception and Memetic Culture

While professional critics panned the film, audience reaction has been more divided, evidenced by its 53% Popcornmeter score on Rotten Tomatoes. This statistic suggests that a notable portion of viewers found some entertainment value in the movie, even if their primary motivation was hate-watching or engaging with the meme culture that surrounded its release.

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The film's cultural footprint was significantly impacted by its trailer, particularly the line from Dakota Johnson mentioning a character being in the Amazon with her mother while researching spiders right before she died. Although this specific line was cut from the final film, it became a widely circulated meme that contributed to the movie's notoriety. This meme-driven interest likely played a crucial role in driving initial viewership and sustained curiosity among those who have not seen the film.

Standalone Nature and Future Implications

One potential advantage for Madame Web in the streaming era is its status as a standalone film. Unlike entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which often require viewers to have knowledge of previous movies and complex continuity, Madame Web does not demand prior understanding of the broader Spider-Man mythos. This accessibility makes it a low-barrier entry point for casual viewers who might be intimidated by larger franchise commitments.

For those willing to give the film a chance despite the negative reviews, it offers a complete, self-contained story. However, the overwhelming consensus remains that there are many other high-quality options available on HBO Max for viewers seeking more compelling cinematic experiences. The success of Madame Web on the charts serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of streaming consumption, where novelty and curiosity can sometimes outweigh critical quality in driving viewer engagement.