Madame Web Arrives On HBO Max November 14 2026 Following Box Office Failure

Sony Pictures releases Madame Web on HBO Max on November 14 2026. The film starring Dakota Johnson earned only 10% critic score and lost money globally.

Sony Pictures is bringing the Marvel-based superhero film Madame Web to streaming viewers on HBO Max starting November 14 2026. The release marks the theatrical production's transition to home entertainment after a difficult run in movie theaters. Dakota Johnson headlines the project as Cassandra Webb in this multiverse-connected narrative.

Streaming Release Details And Platform Availability

The official date for the digital premiere is locked for mid November 2026. Viewers can now plan to access the film from their personal devices through the HBO Max platform. This availability allows audiences to revisit the story without traveling to a cinema venue. The delay provides a second chance for the movie to find an audience outside the traditional box office window.

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Plot Summary And Main Character Motivations

The narrative centers on Cassandra Webb portrayed by Dakota Johnson. She serves as a paramedic operating in New York City. Her routine life shifts dramatically following a severe accident. She begins to experience vivid visions of future events. These prophetic glimpses initially confuse and trouble her greatly.

Ezekiel Sims played by Tahar Rahim enters the storyline as a primary antagonist. He actively hunts three specific teenage girls. He believes these young women will eventually be responsible for his death. The targets are Julia Cornwall played by Sydney Sweeney. Anya Corazon is portrayed by Isabela Merced. Mattie Franklin is played by Celeste O'Connor.

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Cassie Webb learns of the threat posed by Ezekiel. She decides to intervene to protect the teenagers from harm. She removes them from New York City to ensure their safety. Despite her efforts to hide them Ezekiel tracks their location relentlessly.

Critical Reception And Financial Performance Data

The film faced significant criticism upon its theatrical debut. Professional critics awarded it a 10 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus was largely negative regarding the final product. Audiences did not respond favorably to the execution of the story.

Financial records indicate the movie underperformed at the box office. It generated approximately 100 million dollars worldwide. This revenue figure fell short of expectations for a major studio release. The financial loss contributed to the decision to move the title to streaming sooner than anticipated.

Creative Team Behind The Superhero Production

S.J. Clarkson directed the feature film. She also co-wrote the screenplay alongside Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless. Their combined efforts shaped the script and visual direction. The writing team worked to adapt the character for a modern audience.

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Lorenzo di Bonaventura produced the movie for Columbia Pictures. He managed the production logistics and financing. The project originated from a character in Marvel Comics. The studio aimed to expand its Spider-Man universe with this standalone title.

As Cassie protects the girls she investigates her own family history. Her mother Constance Webb holds key information about the past. Cassie gradually uncovers the truth behind her unusual abilities. The three teenage girls become central to her personal journey. They share in her discovery of her future potential.