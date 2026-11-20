Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola met on the ‘Mad Men’ set.

star Jon Hamm has become a first-time dad. Hamm, 55, and his 38-year-old wife, actress Anna Osceola, are the parents of a baby boy, sources confirmed to.

Osceola, herself a first-time mother, debuted her baby bump on the Emmys red carpet in September. The pair met on the set ofin 2015, where Hamm played hard-drinking “Mad Man” Don Draper and Osceola played a receptionist named Clementine. They did not begin dating until around 2020. They married in June 2023 in Big Sur, California, the same location wherefinale was filmed.

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In August, a source told People that Hamm was “ready” to become a father.

“Jon’s incredibly excited. This is something he and Anna have wanted and hoped for,” the source said.

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“He’s not thinking about his age or what anyone else has to say about it. He’s just really happy. ” The source added, “He’s happy, settled and ready for this. Anna’s amazing and he feels very lucky that he gets to start a family with her.

” Hamm had previously mentioned he had no plans to start a family. In 2008, when he was in a long-term relationship with actor and director Jennifer Westfeldt, he told“I don’t necessarily want kids. A lot of our friends are having children, and I don’t know if it’s for me. ” Hamm and Westfeldt were together for 18 years.

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