Mad Cave Studios' August 2026 Full Solicits and Solicitations

Mad Cave Studios has released their full August 2026 solicits and solicitations, which include several new titles. The new titles include Denver #1, The Omega Book #1, and Lazarus Order #1, among others.

Mad Cave Studios has released their full August 2026 solicits and solicitations, which include several new titles. In the near-future world of Denver, a tightly controlled safe zone on the planet, Max Flynn, a veteran border officer, is faced with the challenge of protecting his family under the unforgiving rules of the city.

When his wife is suddenly kidnapped, Max is forced to betray Denver from within or lose her forever. As he assembles a trusted crew and descends into the city's underbelly, his desperate hunt threatens to expose the cracks in Denver's rigid order and ignite a reckoning that could end the last safe city on Earth. In The Omega Book, a priest named Brady Parsons has inherited pages of a mysterious book that holds the secrets of the universe.

With everyone wanting to get their hands on the book, Brady must navigate a world of science and mystery to uncover the truth about the book's origins and its power. In the medieval world of the Lazarus Order, devout plague doctors have sacrificed their freedom in exchange for supernatural abilities.

However, their powers come at a great cost, consuming them until they fade to nothing. When Doctor Damien is sent to team up with Edward Talis, they discover an omen that could destroy the Lazarus Order once and for all.

Meanwhile, The Phantom is facing off against Arif Singh and his Brotherhood in a battle that could be his last. With these new titles and storylines, Mad Cave Studios is set to make a big impact in the world of comics





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Mad Cave Studios August 2026 Denver #1 The Omega Book #1 Lazarus Order #1

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