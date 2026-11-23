Mad Cave Studios reveals Speed Racer: Trixie, a four-issue miniseries focusing on Trixie Turnwell, debuting in February 2025 with writer Meghan Fitzmartin and artist Pablo Collar.

Mad Cave Studios has officially announced a new four-issue miniseries titled Speed Racer: Trixie. This upcoming project will center on Trixie Turnwell, one of the most iconic supporting characters from the classic Speed Racer franchise. The series is scheduled to debut in comic shops on February 17.

Trixie Turnwell Takes Center Stage

Trixie Turnwell, the head of Turnwell Enterprises and longtime partner to Speed Racer, will finally receive her own dedicated spotlight in this new narrative. For decades, fans have admired her resilience and business acumen, but her personal struggles and corporate battles have rarely been explored in such depth. This miniseries promises to delve into her role as both a mechanic and a CEO, highlighting her dual life in the high-stakes world of racing and corporate intrigue.

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Creative Team and Story Premise

The series is written by Meghan Fitzmartin and illustrated by Pablo Collar, a duo that brings significant passion for the source material to the project. The synopsis reveals that Turnwell Enterprises has faced difficult years, and Trixie has worked tirelessly to rebuild her parents' company. Her stability is threatened when an old contract surfaces, creating a crisis that could dismantle everything she has achieved.

A rival CEO emerges as the primary antagonist, seeking to acquire Turnwell Enterprises and willing to sacrifice Speed Racer and others to achieve his goals. Trixie is portrayed as a formidable opponent who will not surrender her company or her principles easily. The story emphasizes her versatility, showing her navigating challenges whether she is in a mechanic's jumpsuit or attending a gala.

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Creators Share Their Vision

Meghan Fitzmartin expressed deep excitement about the project, noting that she has been a fan of the Speed Racer franchise since she was eight years old. She described the opportunity to write about Trixie and her vehicle, Lovelace, as a dream come true. Her enthusiasm is matched by artist Pablo Collar, a lifelong fan of anime and manga, who stated that this project represents everything he has ever wanted as an artist.

Collar noted that exploring Trixie's character has been a rewarding experience that aligns perfectly with his career trajectory. The shared passion of the creative team ensures that the narrative will resonate with long-time fans and newcomers alike. Their dedication to the source material is evident in their approach to the character's development and the visual style of the comic.

Legacy of the Speed Racer Franchise

The Speed Racer franchise originally debuted in Japan in the late 1960s, created by Tatsuo Yoshida. The series aired for 11 months between April 1967 and March 1968, yet it became a seminal anime that influenced generations of viewers. It served as a cultural ambassador, shaping Western audiences' perceptions of Japanese culture and anime. Despite its short initial run, its impact on global pop culture remains significant.

Mad Cave Studios previously gained recognition by producing new comics based on the franchise, which debuted on Free Comic Book Day in 2025. Written by David Pepose, that series was well-received by fans and critics, proving there is still substantial interest in the Speed Racer universe. The success of that title paved the way for this character-driven spin-off, demonstrating the enduring appeal of the Racer family and their allies.

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The new miniseries will include a variety of variant covers, allowing collectors and enthusiasts to own unique editions of the first issue. As the comic world expands its interest in classic anime properties, Speed Racer: Trixie stands out as a tribute to a beloved icon. The February 17 release date marks a significant moment for fans eager to see Trixie Turnwell shine in her own story.