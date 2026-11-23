Macy's at City Creek Center unveiled its candy windows — another sign that Christmas is getting closer in Utah.

With colorful designs sweet enough to eat, a Utah holiday tradition returned this weekend with the unveiling of the Macy’s candy windows. Adults and children came out Saturday to see the annual display of Christmas-themed decor — made of hundreds of pounds of gumdrops, lollipops, candy bracelets and other confections — at the Macy’s store in City Creek Center, 21 S. Main St., in downtown Salt Lake City.

Five returning artists are credited with creating the displays: Neil Brown, Krista Johansen, Muyly Miller , Jeff Rollo and Jennifer Vesper. The designs “embody how we create and cherish memories with loved ones during the holidays,” Macy’s said in a news release. The tradition started in 1972, in the front windows of the old ZCMI department store at the same location.

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The May Department Stores Company acquired ZCMI in 1999, rebranding them as Meier & Frank; Federated Department Stores took over May in 2005 and renamed them Macy’s. The Salt Lake City candy windows were discontinued after 2007, but Macy’s brought them back to Main Street in 2012, with the opening of City Creek Center. In 2020, the windows were one of the few Christmas traditions to run amid the closures prompted by a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Other Christmas decor is already up in downtown Salt Lake City, or will be shortly: • Temple Square — at 50 W. North Temple, in the heart of downtown — is scheduled to turn on its annual Christmas lights, along with its many Nativity scenes, on Friday, Nov. 27. The exact switch-on time is never announced, to prevent an onrush of crowds.

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The lights will be on between 6 and 8 a.m., and from 4:30 to 10 p.m., from Nov. 27 to Jan. 1. Admission is free. • The Gateway switched on its “Winter Wonderland” display in Olympic Legacy Plaza, at 18 N. Rio Grande St., on Nov. 14. Admission is free.

• A little further out from downtown, Hogle Holidays: A ZooLights Experience will open Wednesday, Nov. 25, and run Nov. 27-29, Dec. 3-31, and Jan. 2 at Hogle Zoo, 2600 Sunnyside Ave. , Salt Lake City. Tickets are available at hoglezoo.org . • Tracy Aviary, in Liberty Park at 589 E. 1300 South, launched its annual “Lightwalk” on Friday.

It runs through Jan. 3 . Tickets are available at tracyaviary.org . • Magical Lantern Nights , a walk-through celebration of Chinese lantern art and culture, is underway at the Utah State Fairpark, 1000 W. North Temple, Salt Lake City. The event started Saturday, and runs through Jan. 10.

Tickets are available at magicallanternnights.com . • Organizers of annual displays at Gallivan Center and the Eccles Theater, both along Main Street, have not yet announced their holiday plans.