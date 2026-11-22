The company announced that volunteers handling the Blue Hippo balloon will wear purple Fiona patches during the parade.

Macy's will honor Fiona the Hippo during this year's Thanksgiving Day Parade following the beloved animal's death on Thursday. The company confirmed to ABC7 that volunteers handling the Blue Hippo balloon will wear purple Fiona patches during the parade.

The news was initially announced on the company's Facebook and Instagram story on Saturday.

Also read Macy's Honors Fiona at 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade

"Fiona brought joy to millions, including so many in the Macy's community in Cincinnati. This year, as Macy's welcomes our own beloved Blue Hippo back to the Parade, we wanted to mark Fiona's memory," the company statement said. Macy's said that, with the Cincinnati Zoo's blessing, the retail giant had made a donation to the zoo in Fiona's memory.

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The tribute comes months after Macy's announced in August that the Blue Hippo would return along with other classic balloons as the parade celebrates its 100th year. The Blue Hippo was used once, in the 1931 parade, and cut loose and released into the air as balloons were in those days. While Blue Hippo was spotted flying past the Empire State Building, the balloon was never found.

Macy's said the purple patches are intended to pay tribute to Fiona as the iconic balloon makes its appearance in this year's parade.