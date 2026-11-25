Macy's postpones its 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade to Saturday due to dangerous wind gusts up to 60 mph. This marks the first cancellation since World War II, prioritizing public safety amidst severe weather conditions.

The historic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been officially postponed until Saturday due to dangerous weather conditions. This significant decision affects the organization's 100th anniversary celebration, marking a rare disruption in the tradition. The announcement came on Wednesday, shifting the event that typically takes place on Thanksgiving morning. Organizers emphasized that the safety of all participants and spectators remains their top priority during this severe weather event.

Macy's Cancellation Announced For 100th Anniversary

Macy's announced the postponement on Wednesday after days of speculation regarding whether the parade would proceed. The retailer stated that close consultation with city and agency partners led to the decision to move the celebration. Officials thanked the thousands of volunteers, performers, and partners who create the magic for millions of viewers. The company expressed hope to celebrate together with the public on the rescheduled Saturday date.

Also read Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade postponed until Saturday due to storm

Historical Context Of Rare Parade Cancellations

Since the parade's debut in 1924, it has been cancelled only three times due to specific historical constraints. The event was suspended in 1942, 1943, and 1944 because materials for giant balloons were needed for the World War II effort. Additionally, balloons were last grounded in 1971 due to fierce winds and rain. This upcoming Saturday event represents the first cancellation in recent decades, highlighting the severity of the current meteorological situation.

Strict Wind Speed Rules For Giant Balloons

City regulations strictly mandate that balloons cannot fly if sustained winds exceed 23 miles per hour. NBC News reported that these rules are designed to prevent catastrophic accidents involving the giant character inflatables. City emergency management officials warned that New York City would be blasted with wind gusts between 50 to 60 mph on Thursday. Steady, sustained winds are expected to range between 30 to 38 mph, accompanied by moderate to heavy rain.

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Safety Protocols Established After 1997 Tragedy

The city's balloon rules were implemented following a severe incident during the 1997 parade. High winds caused the Cat in the Hat balloon to careen into a metal pole. This accident left a woman in a coma, prompting the establishment of strict wind speed limits. City officials noted that measures are in place to dictate whether to lower balloons or cancel flights entirely if wind speeds become too strong. These protocols address concerns that strong winds can knock balloons off course and into spectators along the parade route.

Impact On Spectators And Holiday Traditions

The postponement impacts millions of spectators who had planned to view the 100th anniversary parade. The event is a cornerstone of American holiday traditions, drawing massive crowds to New York City streets. Organizers are working to ensure the safety of the public amidst the severe weather warnings. The rescheduled event on Saturday will proceed under the same strict safety guidelines that governed the original planning stages. Attendees are advised to check official channels for any further updates regarding the rescheduled date.