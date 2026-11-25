The 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is postponed to Saturday, Nov. 28, due to severe weather. This marks the first time the iconic event has changed its date, prioritizing safety for all participants and spectators.

The historic 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been officially postponed from its traditional Thursday slot to Saturday, Nov. 28. This decision, driven by forecasts of severe weather, marks the first time in the event's long history that the iconic procession has been rescheduled to a different date. Sources from KRON4 sister station PIX11 confirmed the significant change, which disrupts a tradition that has drawn millions of viewers for decades.

First Date Change for Iconic Event

While rain has interrupted the parade before, officials stated that this is the first time the celebration has been moved entirely to a different day. The 100th March of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was originally scheduled for Thursday. However, the expectation of hazardous conditions has forced organizers to shift the timeline. This unprecedented move highlights the severity of the weather threat facing New York City this year.

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Safety Priorities Drive Decision

Organizers emphasized that the safety of participants and spectators is their top priority. After close consultation with city officials and agency partners, the decision was made to reschedule the event. A statement from the parade organizers noted that they are working through the operational logistics for this change. They will share additional details as they are finalized to ensure a smooth experience for everyone involved.

New Start Time Set for Saturday

The rescheduled parade is expected to kick off at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28. This new start time will replace the traditional morning schedule that has been in place for the event. The organization expressed gratitude to the thousands of volunteers, performers, and partners who create the magic millions enjoy each year. They stated they look forward to celebrating together on the new date with the community.

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Preparations Continue Amid Uncertainty

Despite the postponement, preparations for the massive event have already begun. Images show people inflating balloons in preparation for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026, in New York. These images were captured by AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura and highlight the scale of the logistical effort required. The balloon inflation process is a critical part of the pre-parade activities that must now be adjusted to the new timeline.

Impact on Spectators and Partners

This shift affects not only the general public but also the many corporate partners and sponsors involved in the 100th march. The organization acknowledges the hard work of the partners who create the spectacle. They are currently managing the operational challenges of moving a complex event involving floats, bands, and giant balloons. The focus remains on delivering a safe and spectacular experience on the revised date in late November.