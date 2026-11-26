The Macy's Thanksgiving Parade returns on Thanksgiving Day, promising holiday magic as the parade celebrates its 100th year.

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 25: Crowds watch as Macys stars and Paw Patrol's Chase balloons float past during the 95th-annual Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 25, 2021 in New York City.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Parade returns on Thanksgiving Day, promising holiday magic as the parade celebrates its 100th year. The parade airs on Thursday, November 26, on NBC and Telemundo, beginning at 8:30 a.m. in all time zones. It will also stream on Peacock.will celebrate entertainment, artistry and imagination, culminating the brand's yearlong "Celebrations Start at Macy's" campaign.

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The campaign launched to show customers how Macy's helps celebrate both big and small moments, and how the company has inspired shared traditions marking the holiday season.