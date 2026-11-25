New York City officials are considering an earlier start for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to avoid grounding giant balloons as a nor'easter could bring wind gusts up to 60 mph, nearly double the 34 mph threshold. A final decision will be made Thursday morning.

New York City's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade could start earlier than its scheduled 8:30 a.m. time on Thursday to try to save the world-famous balloons from being grounded by winds forecast to hit up to 60 mph, officials said.

The storm, a nor'easter, is expected to bring sustained wind gusts as high as 60 mph, the National Weather Service said Wednesday. That is close to double the 34 mph threshold that would stop the balloons from flying down Sixth Avenue.

Also read High Winds Threaten Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloons

"You may remember, there was some lightning and storms coming through on July 4th. It's been that kind of year. The fireworks were moved up a little bit. That is one option.

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If the weather is coming in a little later, can we start things a little earlier?

" said Farrell, who told WABC that one last-minute move the city is considering would be to start the 100th anniversary of the iconic parade earlier than 8:30 a.m. if the impending nor'easter is forecast to hit the city hardest later in the day. Similar decisions have been made with other celebrations, Farrell noted, without giving an exact time on when it would start Thursday.

A final decision will be made on Thursday morning whether the massive balloons will fly at their normal height, at a reduced height or be kept on the ground. The parade is scheduled to start on the Upper West Side at 8:30 a.m. A change in the start time could mean that balloon carriers may have to show up even earlier than their pre-5 a.m. arrival mandate.

Wind Safety Rules for Parade Balloons

"Our team is closely monitoring the weather forecast with our city and agency partners, and as always, the safety of our participants and spectators is our top priority," a Macy's spokesperson told The Post Tuesday. Current rules prohibit giant balloons from flying if sustained winds exceed 23 mph or if gusts surpass 34 mph. The NYPD makes the final determination based on conditions along the parade route.

Those restrictions were put in place after a 1997 incident in which the Cat in the Hat balloon struck a lamppost and critically injured a spectator. In 2005, an M&M's balloon snagged a street light. More recently, in 2019, parade balloons were flown low to the ground because of weather concerns.

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Performers gathered Monday night for a final rehearsal ahead of the parade, even as forecasters monitor weather conditions that could affect some of the event's most recognizable attractions: the giant balloons. Dance groups and marching bands spent the evening perfecting their performances outside Macy's flagship store, with participants saying they are prepared to perform regardless of the weather.

Performers Ready for Wet Weather

"It's going to rain, but the show has got to go on and it's going to be awesome. I don't care if you get wet. If they get wet, it's still going to sound great and look great," said Pam Crawford, whose 17-year-old son is a member of the Pride of Pearland Marching Band from Texas.

"Cold, rain, hot, ocean. (It might be windy) Completely fine," said Rainnelle Nagasako, whose daughter is participating as a hula dancer from Hawaii.

"How do we celebrate? How do we pay respect? How we pay homage? How do we go big? 100 inflatables," said Will Coss, executive producer of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

"The wind may be a little bit of a factor, but we're confident that we can manage through it," he said.