The 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is postponed to Saturday, November 28, due to severe wind forecasts. Organizers cite safety concerns for floats and performers in New York City.

Macy's has officially postponed the 100th anniversary of the Thanksgiving Day Parade from Thursday, November 26, to Saturday, November 28. Event organizers and the department store made this historic decision to prioritize the safety of thousands of participants against forecasted severe weather conditions in New York City. The new schedule ensures that the massive helium balloons and intricate floats can be managed safely without the risk posed by high winds. This marks the first time in the parade's long history that a rescheduling occurred due to adverse weather rather than a full cancellation.

Hoda Kotb addressed the significant schedule change on air, noting that the team needed to wait for safer atmospheric conditions to ensure a spectacular event. She explained that the weather forecast for the original Thanksgiving date predicted winds comparable to tropical storm force. Such dangerous conditions were deemed unsafe for the children marching in the parade and the handlers managing the giant balloons. The safety of the participants remained the absolute priority for the organizing committee during this difficult decision.

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Kotb emphasized the immense effort behind the scenes, acknowledging that performers had prepared for the 100-year milestone for over a year. She highlighted the emotional weight of the postponement for artists who spent countless hours painting every detail of the elaborate floats. The concern was that these artistic creations might not withstand the high winds, potentially leading to safety hazards or damage. The team remained dedicated to preserving the visual integrity of the parade for viewers across the country.

Macy's released a formal statement confirming the move, citing an abundance of caution in partnership with the City of New York. The statement read that with severe weather expected on Thanksgiving Day, the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade would be postponed. The department store chain assured the public that the event would take place on Saturday, November 28, with an expected step-off at 8:30 a.m. The company is currently working through the complex operational logistics required to bring the parade to life on the new date.

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Despite the weather-related delay, several major celebrities had already marked the Thursday occasion with preparations for the parade. Stars such as Busta Rhymes, Ciara, Cynthia Erivo, Lainey Wilson, and Lil Jon were expected to attend the ultimate seasonal outing. The postponement does not negate their participation, as the event will still feature incredible musical acts and star-studded appearances. The lineup remains intact for the rescheduled date in the coming days.

Kotb expressed relief that the parade would still occur, noting that Saturday was expected to be a beautiful, sun-splashed day. She assured fans that the delay does not mean the cancellation of the television broadcast on the original date. Instead, viewers will watch a classic parade in the interim, ensuring that the holiday viewing experience remains spectacular and uninterrupted. The broadcast team is ready to deliver a high-quality viewing experience for families across the nation.

The 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade remains a major cultural event in New York City despite the calendar shift. The postponement allows for a safer environment for the participants and ensures that the visual spectacle is preserved. The city and agency partners are coordinating closely to facilitate the smooth rescheduling of this historic milestone. Every detail is being reviewed to ensure the parade runs smoothly on the new date.

While the event is delayed by two days, the core activities and performances remain fully intact. The decision highlights the priority placed on safety over adhering to the traditional Thanksgiving schedule. Fans are encouraged to follow official updates for any further information regarding the parade's route and performance times as the November 28 date approaches.

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Macy's expressed gratitude to the thousands of volunteers, performers, and partners who make this extraordinary tradition possible. The company reiterated their excitement to celebrate 100 years of Parade magic together on the new date. This historic milestone continues to draw millions of viewers and participants each year. The adjustment ensures that the legacy of the parade remains strong and safe for all involved in the celebration.