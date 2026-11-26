Organizers postponed the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thanksgiving Eve due to a massive storm bringing heavy rain and strong winds. Participants, including Holly Robinson Peete, are expected to attend the rescheduled event on Saturday, November 28, as safety remains the top priority for performers and spectators.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was postponed at the last minute due to weather, but talent is still expected to participate, Page Six has learned.

Holly Robinson Peete was on the plane with her husband when she was notified of the parade’s postponement. Robinson Peete told Page Six she still plans to attend Saturday’s parade with her longtime husband, Rodney.

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“On the plane to NYC! ” Robinson Peete, who is on the star-studded parade roster, told Page Six exclusively.