The 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been postponed from Thanksgiving to Saturday due to weather, presenting immense logistical hurdles for participants including the University of Illinois' Marching Illini. The rescheduled event will feature the return of a reconstructed Blue Hippo balloon and performances by stars such as Megan Moroney, Teddy Swims, and Queen Latifah, with live broadcasts available on NBC and Peacock.

University of Illinois' Marching Illini announced on Thanksgiving that the band will be able to perform despite the postponement posing"immense" logistical hurdles. You’re watching the NBC 5 Chicago News streaming channel, which plays local Chicago news 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

You can find the “NBC 5 Chicago News” streaming channel on your phone or computer, and on Peacock, Samsung, Roku, Xumo or on our app, so you can watch our local news on your schedule. NBC will broadcast the celebration live from 8:30 a.m. to noon CT. Viewers can also stream it live on Peacock, with the celebration broadcasted from multiple angles along the parade route on both platforms.

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One of the stars of this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade should be very easy to spot. Just look in the sky for a gigantic blue hippo with a goofy smile. Blue Hippo is one of 100 inflatables included in the 100th parade set to float through Manhattan on Saturday — a couple of days after Thanksgiving — after weather postponed the parade for the first time.