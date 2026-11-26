NBC re-aired the 2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thanksgiving morning after severe weather postponed the 2026 event to Saturday, November 28.

Severe weather conditions have forced a significant schedule change for the upcoming milestone event, pushing the 2026 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade from Thanksgiving morning to Saturday, November 28th. To fill the broadcast slot on Thursday, November 27th, NBC announced it would re-air the 2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. This decision ensures that viewers still have access to the high-production holiday tradition despite the meteorological delays affecting the live event.

NBC Broadcasts Re-Aired Parade for Thanksgiving Morning

NBC and its streaming partner Peacock are presenting the recorded version of last year's parade this morning. The network confirmed that the re-airing is a direct response to the postponement of this year's live broadcast. Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker are hosting the replay, providing commentary and context for the classic footage. Their roles remain consistent with their usual live coverage duties, ensuring a familiar viewing experience for the audience.

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The Telemundo network is also scheduled to simulcast the re-aired parade, extending the reach to Spanish-speaking audiences across the country. This dual-network approach highlights the broad cultural significance of the event. The hosts will guide viewers through the highlights of the 2025 broadcast, which featured major pop-culture moments from franchises like KPop Demon Hunters, One Piece, Spider-Man, and Stranger Things.

Key Performers and New Balloon Features in 2025 Broadcast

The 2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade lineup included new balloons, new floats, major performances, and Santa closing out the route. NBC highlighted these elements in its preview of the re-airing to generate anticipation for the live 100th anniversary event. The original broadcast featured a diverse array of entertainment, ranging from musical acts to dance troupes, all designed to celebrate the start of the holiday season.

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The 99th Macy's Parade lineup featured more than 5,000 volunteers, 32 balloons, 3 balloonicles, 27 floats, 4 specialty units, 33 clown groups, 11 marching bands, performance groups, and music's biggest stars. This massive logistical undertaking welcomed Santa Claus and the holiday season with a grand spectacle. The re-airing allows audiences to revisit the specific performances and character balloons that made last year's broadcast memorable.

Among the notable new features in the 2025 parade were four new featured character balloons. These included Buzz Lightyear by Pixar Animation Studios, Pac-Man by Bandai Namco Entertainment America, Inc., Mario by Nintendo, and Shrek's Onion Carriage from Universal Pictures' Dreamworks Animation. These balloons were seen taking test flights at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, during the Balloonfest on November 1st, 2025, providing a preview of the visuals that aired on the re-broadcast.

Performance Highlights and Global Marching Bands

The broadcast showcased performances by a wide range of artists, including Drew Baldridge, Matteo Bocelli, Colbie Caillat, Ciara, Gavin DeGraw, Meg Donnelly, Mr. Fantasy, Foreigner, Debbie Gibson, Mickey Guyton, Christopher Jackson, Jewel, Lil Jon, Kool & the Gang, Darlene Love, Roman Mejia, Taylor Momsen, Tiler Peck, Busta Rhymes, Calum Scott, Shaggy, Lauren Spencer Smith, and Luísa Sonza. These performers created segments with Macy's House Dancers for crowd-favorite arrivals, including Tom Turkey and Santa Claus.

The parade also featured five featured floats and performances from Circus Vazquez, Evidence Dance Company, Native Pride Productions, and the 1,200 talented dancers and cheerleaders of Spirit of America Dance and Spirit of America Cheer. The musical diversity was further expanded by student musicians from across the globe. Participating groups included Banda de Musica La Primavera from Santiago, Panama, and the Catawba Ridge High School Marching Band from Fort Mill, South Carolina.

Other international and domestic bands joined the line of march, including the Damien Spartan Regiment from La Verne, California, and the L.D. Bell Blue Raider Band from Hurst, Texas. The Macy's Great American Marching Band represented the United States, alongside the Northern Arizona University Lumberjack Marching Band from Flagstaff, Arizona. Additional groups included the Alcorn State University Sounds of Dyn-O-Mite from Lorman, Mississippi, and the Spartans Jr Drum and Bugle Corps from Nashua, New Hampshire.

The musical lineup was rounded out by The Marching Pride of North Alabama from Florence, Alabama, and The Temple University Diamond Band from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NYC's NYPD Marching Band also joined the festivities, adding a local New York element to the global celebration. These diverse groups contributed to the rich tapestry of sound and movement that defines the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade tradition.

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Impact on Viewers and Schedule for 100th Anniversary Event

The decision to re-air the 2025 broadcast has immediate implications for viewers planning their Thanksgiving morning entertainment. Instead of the live 2026 parade, audiences will experience the highlights of the 99th edition. This includes the previously mentioned pop-culture balloons and the extensive list of musical and dance performances. NBC aims to maintain the tradition of holiday viewing even in the absence of the live event.

For fans of the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, the focus now shifts to the preparations for the Saturday, November 28th live broadcast. The severe weather that caused the delay is the primary factor influencing this schedule change. NBC and Macy's are working to ensure that the live event proceeds safely and successfully on the rescheduled date. The re-airing serves as a bridge between the postponement and the eventual live celebration.

The extensive list of performers and the new character balloons provide a substantial amount of content for the re-broadcast. Viewers can expect to see the same high-quality production values and entertainment that characterized the original 2025 airing. The involvement of major brands like Pixar, Bandai Namco, Nintendo, and Universal Pictures underscores the commercial and cultural weight of the parade.

The re-airing also highlights the global nature of the event, with marching bands from Panama, the United States, and various U.S. states participating. This international and domestic mix reflects the inclusive spirit of the holiday season. NBC and Peacock have ensured that the content remains engaging for a wide audience, leveraging the stars and spectacles that made the 2025 parade a standout year.

As the nation prepares for the Thanksgiving holiday, the re-aired parade offers a familiar comfort. The hosts, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker, will continue to bring their signature energy to the broadcast. The event remains a cornerstone of American holiday tradition, adapting to challenges like severe weather while maintaining its core appeal. The live 100th anniversary event on Saturday, November 28th, will ultimately deliver the full spectacle originally planned for Thursday.