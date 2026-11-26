Macy's has postponed its 100th annual Thanksgiving Day Parade from Thursday to Saturday for the first time in its history due to a severe nor'easter threatening New York City with high winds and torrential rain.

Macy's has postponed its iconic Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in its 100-year history due to a severe storm approaching New York City.

The parade will now take place on Saturday at 8:30 a.m., Macy's announced Wednesday. The decision was made after close consultation with city and agency partners. Macy's said in a statement that the safety of participants and spectators is the top priority. The company cited expected severe weather as the reason for the unprecedented delay.

Also read Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2026 Postponed for First Time In History

Severe Storm Threatens Parade Safety

A potent nor'easter is hurtling toward Manhattan, prompting a High Wind Watch for Thanksgiving Day. Gusts are forecast at 30 to 50 mph, with speeds reaching 50 to 60 mph along nearby coasts like the Jersey Shore and Montauk. These conditions raise risks for downed trees, power lines and lengthy travel disruptions. Torrential rain is expected to start around 6 a.m. Thursday and last roughly 24 hours.

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The heaviest rain and strongest winds will strike later in the day before clearing early Friday morning. The storm threatens to ground the parade's famous giant balloons. Enormous balloons, including a giant Spider-Man, were seen being inflated next to Central Park on Wednesday afternoon in preparation for the parade. Fans who came into New York City to see the balloon inflation seemed alright with the decision to postpone.

One person said, So much goes into the parade each year. It's like a tradition each year to watch, get up early and watch the parade with my whole family. I'm really excited that they're changing it because so much work goes into it every year, and people come from all over to help with the balloons. So I'm really excited that they're still making an effort to do it.

Performer Lineup Uncertain After Delay

Even on a different day, it's still just as special. The operational challenges of shifting the date are substantial. The parade involves many marching bands and other performers who had expected to appear on Thursday and now need to make alternative arrangements. Several stars had been confirmed for the parade, with an expansive lineup spanning music, theater and pop culture.

The roster included Raye, Megan Moroney, Grace, Palmer, Queen Latifah, Natasha Bedingfield, Icona Pop, Baha Men, Feid, JoJo and Smash Mouth. Hamilton alums Leslie Odom, Jr. and Anthony Ramos were also set to take the stage. It has not been confirmed if these performers will be present as a result of the rescheduling. According to a press release, the 2026 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was also intended to feature several new floats.

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Historic First Weather Postponement

These included Hogwarts Holiday from HBO, Road Trip to Parade from GEICO, Mr. Peanut Power Plant from Planters and Purina Dog Chow Salute to Service Dogs. The parade was previously suspended from 1942 to 1944 during World War II, but it has never been postponed due to weather until now. Mayor Eric Adams, Police Commissioner Edward Caban and Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette were pictured at the 2023 parade.

The disappointing decision was made after consultation with the city and agency partners, Macy's said.