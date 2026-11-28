The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will march Saturday at 8:30 a.m. after a nor'easter with 80 mph wind gusts forced the first postponement in its 100-year history. The rescheduled event will still feature giant balloons, floats, Broadway casts, musical guests, and Santa Claus.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will march down Manhattan on Saturday morning starting at 8:30 a.m., celebrating its belated 100th birthday one day after a nasty Turkey Day nor'easter forced the Thursday event to be postponed.

First Postponement of Macy Parade Since 1924

Damaging wind gusts as powerful as 80 mph swept through the New York City area, making it too dangerous to walk the event's massive balloons. The postponement, which The Post broke Wednesday, marked the first time the Macy's parade has ever been rescheduled since it first hit the streets in 1924. It was canceled in 1942, 1943 and 1944 because of World War II.

Also read Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade postponed to Saturday for first time due to coastal storm

The balloons were grounded for the first and only time in 1971, also because of strong winds, though the parade carried on without them. The giant retailer said it was working with performers who were originally scheduled to appear Thursday to make sure as many as possible could reschedule for Saturday morning's parade. We are incredibly grateful to the thousands of volunteers, performers and partners who make this extraordinary tradition possible.

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We can't wait to celebrate 100 years of Parade magic together on Saturday, a statement read. The parade is set to feature giant balloons, floats, Broadway numbers and other performances along a 2.5-mile route through Manhattan. The planned route starts at West 77th Street and Central Park West, passes through Columbus Circle and continues down Sixth Avenue before ending at Herald Square.

Musical Performers and Dolly Parton Tribute

Musical performers slated to appear include Megan Moroney, Teddy Swims, Queen Latifah, Keke Palmer, Jojo and Jimmy Fallon & the Roots, but it was not clear if all were able to make the schedule change. The parade is still expected to include a tribute to Dolly Parton led by Megan Hilty. Look for special appearances by Melissa Joan Hart, Jack McBrayer, Janet McTeer and Holly Robinson Peete, and, of course, Santa Claus.

Broadway performers from shows including The Lost Boys, The Rocky Horror Show, Paddington the Musical, Wicked and Hamilton were expected to appear on Saturday, their representatives told the AP. The University of Connecticut's marching band, which will make their debut in the parade, will perform. But the AP reported that the University of Alabama's Million Dollar Band will instead head home to play at a football game.

Blue Hippo Balloon Returns After 95 Years

The Blue Hippo balloon will move through the route for the first time since 1931. In the parade's early days, the helium-filled balloons would be released at the end of the parade route and the retailer would offer cash awards to anyone who returned a balloon. But that original Blue Hippo, which had last been reported seen near the Empire State Building, was believed to have drifted off over the Atlantic and was presumed lost at sea.

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This year, a recreated version of Blue Hippo will take its place in the parade's history. The hippo, incidentally, was not inspired by the death of the beloved hippo Fiona at the Cincinnati Zoo. Fiona died after ingesting a wool cap that had been inadvertently flung into her habitat by a ceiling fan after a visitor tossed it into the air. Fiona died 11 days later as veterinarians tried to remove the blockage from her digestive tract.

A float featuring a turkey is prepared ahead of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on the Upper West Side of Manhattan in New York City, on Nov. 25, 2026. This year marks the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving parade, and it will feature balloons, floats and musical performers. The parade was postponed because of the threat of severe weather that could have made walking the event's massive balloons dangerous.

Historical Context of World War II Cancellations

It was the first time the parade had been postponed, but it had been canceled three years during World War II.