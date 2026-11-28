Macy's has rescheduled its 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade from Thursday to Saturday in Manhattan after severe winds made the original date unsafe, requiring organizers to rebuild the production in roughly 36 hours.

Macy’s rescheduled its 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade from Thursday to Saturday in Manhattan after severe weather made the original date unsafe. The unprecedented delay confronted organizers with the task of rebuilding a vast live production in roughly 36 hours.

“I’m pleased to say that we will deliver the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade that we’ve been planning for the last couple of years,” Will Coss, vice president and executive producer of Macy’s Studios, told The Associated Press late Friday. “We looked at our plans, we readjusted a few things, but for the most part the parade that we will be delivering tomorrow is the parade we set out to deliver on Thursday.

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” Viewers will still see 95 percent of the planned elements, although two bands and several smaller heritage balloons have dropped out. Why It Matters Macy’s has canceled the parade before, suspending it from 1942 through 1944 during World War II, but it had never postponed the procession because of weather. New York City rules prevent large balloons from flying when sustained winds exceed 23 mph or gusts rise above 34 mph.