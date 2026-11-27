New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani defends the historic postponement of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, citing extreme weather safety rules established by Rudy Giuliani.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani has officially justified the unprecedented decision to postpone the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade from Thursday to Saturday. The move was taken due to severe weather conditions that exceeded established safety protocols for the event. Officials stated the postponement was necessary out of an abundance of caution to ensure public safety during the historic celebration.

Weather Safety Rules and Postponement Details

The weather forecast for the original start time of the parade exceeded strict safety rules set for the giant balloons and parade activities. New York City as a whole was under a state of emergency for severe weather at the time. The storm lived up to its billing with extreme conditions recorded across the city.

Also read Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Set for 100th Anniversary Amid Wind Warnings

According to the National Weather Service, at the time of the parade Thursday, wind was gusting between 33 to 9 mph in the area of Central Park with heavy rainfall. The National Weather Service's Central Park station recorded its highest-ever amount of rain on Thanksgiving since 1870. Heavy rain and strong winds created hazardous conditions for spectators and participants alike.

Stakeholder Positions and Historical Context

Some online observers blamed Mayor Zohran Mamdani for putting a damper on a Thanksgiving tradition. However, officials noted that it was a task force led by former Mayor Rudy Giuliani that established the weather rules that forced the parade's postponement. The municipal task force was created by then-Mayor Giuliani after high winds at the 1997 parade pushed a Cat in the Hat balloon into a lamppost, injuring spectators.

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With the cooperation of Macy's, the Task Force I appointed examined all aspects of the Parade to ensure that an accident like that which occurred last year is prevented and that all parade activity is conducted safely, Rudy Giuliani said in a news release at the time. The wind thresholds are sustained winds above 23 mph with gusts exceeding 34 mph. The rules also have the National Weather Service consulted the night before and morning of the parade to provide wind and weather projections.

Real-World Impact and Saturday Forecast

It was the first time in the parade's 100 years that it had been postponed to a different day, though it was cancelled entirely twice during World War II. Officials with the parade and the city said the event featuring giant balloons and the "official" arrival of the Christmas season to nationwide television viewers was postponed out of "an abundance of caution."

Despite the weather, Mamdani received some social media criticism for the parade's Thanksgiving postponement. Mamdani told Fox 5 New York on Thursday, "I think that safety is always the right decision to make. We've already had to save two New Yorkers from their cars across the five boroughs and we know that flooding and rain is a reality." New York City's Emergency Management Agency posted a picture of a tree fallen across a street in Central Park West two avenues west of the parade's route.

Saturday's forecast looks much more promising, with winds projected to stay below the safety limits. The National Weather Service forecasts sustained winds of 11 to 13 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at the time of the parade's start in the area. As for precipitation, it's expected to be dry, with a 10 percent chance of rain. NBC and Peacock rebroadcast last year's parade instead on Thanksgiving morning and still plans to broadcast this year's parade Saturday morning.