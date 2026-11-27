The historic 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade reschedules to Saturday, November 28, 2026, due to dangerous coastal winds that threaten float safety and participant well-being.

The 100th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has officially been rescheduled to Saturday, November 28, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET, following the cancellation of its original Thursday date due to severe weather conditions. The delay ensures the safety of participants and spectators as the city prepares for a sun-splashed event on the new date. This adjustment preserves the historic milestone for the iconic New York City tradition while navigating the unpredictable nature of late autumn storms.

Weather Delays Prompt Parade Rescheduling to November 28

NBC presenter Kathie Lee Gifford confirmed the postponement during an appearance on Seth Meyers' late-night talk show, emphasizing that the production team is prioritizing safety over the original schedule. Gifford, a 62-year-old television personality and long-time host of the broadcast, stated that the winds had reached tropical storm force levels, creating hazardous conditions for the massive inflatable balloons and marching floats. She expressed relief that the event would now take place on Saturday, noting that the team had waited 100 years for this specific centennial celebration and were willing to wait two additional days for favorable weather.

Also read How to Watch the 2026 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Seth Meyers Comments on Weather and Safety Concerns

Seth Meyers, the host of Late Night with Seth Meyers, acknowledged the logistical challenges posed by the storm while humorously noting the spectacle of the disruptions. Meyers admitted that he would have enjoyed watching the floats sway in the high winds and the trumpeters battle the gusts, though he explicitly agreed that safety must come first. He quipped about needing more data points to decide on climate change but ultimately supported the decision to postpone the event to protect the children marching and the crew managing the balloons.

Kathie Lee Gifford Defends Production Efforts

Hoda Kotb, another prominent NBC host and partner of Gifford, addressed the extensive work invested in the 100th anniversary celebration, which had taken over a year of preparation. Kotb highlighted the incredible musical acts and the meticulous effort required to paint every detail on the elaborate floats. She expressed her personal relief that the parade would move to Saturday, assuring viewers that the excitement would remain high and that everyone was still eager to watch the event unfold under better conditions.

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Historical Context of Parade Cancellations and Delays

This is not the first time adverse weather has impacted the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, which has a long history of adapting to environmental challenges. In 1997, a Cat in the Hat balloon collided with a lamppost during high winds, injuring four bystanders and leading to stricter safety protocols for subsequent years. The event was also cancelled entirely from 1942 to 1944 due to World War II, as resources were redirected to support the war effort.

Saturday November 28 Broadcast Details and Expectations

The rescheduled broadcast will air on NBC at 8:30 a.m. ET, which corresponds to 1:30 p.m. GMT in the United Kingdom. Organizers expect the Saturday date to offer a visually stunning experience with clear skies and calm winds, allowing for the precise control needed for the giant balloons. The centennial parade will feature the usual array of musical performances, celebrity floats, and marching bands, marking a significant cultural moment for New York City and television audiences nationwide.