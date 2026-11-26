The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been rescheduled to Saturday due to safety concerns, forcing performers and students from across the country to find unexpected funds and housing to extend their stay in New York City.

to supporters on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

"But please, we do not want anyone to start their own GoFundMe page to help! Just give us a little time to figure out what it is we’re asking for!

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"by the USA TODAY Network amid the Macy's hoopla. The event was slated to feature star performers including Queen Latifah and Smash Mouth.beneath the floats, and for many of them that traveled to New York City on lean travel budgets, it's not going to be easy to stretch their stay another few days.to raise funds so their "students can remain in New York City to experience the moment they have worked so tirelessly to achieve.