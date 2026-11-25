The 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is rescheduled to Saturday, November 28, after severe weather warnings prompted a safety-driven postponement by organizers.

Macy's has officially announced the postponement of the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, shifting the iconic holiday celebration from its traditional Thanksgiving Day slot to Saturday, November 28. This significant schedule change comes in direct response to forecasts of severe weather that threaten the safety of participants and spectators along the parade route.

Macy's Official Statement on Weather Delay

Organizers prioritized the well-being of the thousands of volunteers, performers, and partners who contribute to the event, leading to the decision to reschedule. In a formal statement, the retail giant emphasized that safety remains the top priority following close consultations with city and agency partners.

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The announcement confirmed that the March of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will now take place on Saturday, Nov. 28, rather than on Thanksgiving Day this year. The company noted that their team is currently working through the operational logistics required to facilitate this change and will share additional details as they are finalized.

Schedule Changes and Morning Kickoff Details

For attendees planning to experience the 100th anniversary celebration, the parade is expected to kick off at 8:30a.m. on Saturday. This early start time allows for a full day of events while accounting for the logistical adjustments necessitated by the weather-related delay.

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The 100th March of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is a historic milestone in New York City's holiday calendar. The shift to the weekend aims to ensure that millions of viewers and onlookers can enjoy the spectacle without the risks associated with the predicted storm conditions.

Safety Priorities Over Traditional Timing

The decision to move the parade underscores the commitment of the event organizers to maintain high safety standards. By choosing to delay rather than cancel, Macy's ensures that the magic of the parade continues while mitigating potential dangers posed by the adverse weather forecast.

The company thanked the community for their understanding and excitement, expressing hope that the rescheduled date will still allow for a festive celebration. Organizers look forward to celebrating together on Saturday, reaffirming their dedication to delivering a memorable experience for all involved.

Impact on Spectators and Future Updates

Spectators and fans of the parade are advised to adjust their plans accordingly, noting the new date of November 28 and the 8:30a.m. start time. Further operational details and any specific changes to the route or floats will be communicated as the event date approaches.

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This postponement affects the broader holiday season schedule in New York, where the parade traditionally marks the beginning of the festive period. The 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade remains a cultural touchstone, and the rescheduled event will proceed with the same grandeur, albeit on a different day.