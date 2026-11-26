The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been postponed for the first time in its 100 year history due to severe weather.The Details: The annual parade will now take place on Saturday at 8:30 a.m ET. In...

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been postponed for the first time in its 100 year history due to severe weather. The annual parade will now take place on Saturday at 8:30 a.m ET.

In a statement, Macy's said,"The safety of our participants and spectators is our top priority, and after close consultation with our city and agency partners.

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" According to several outlets, the storm is expected to hit New York City on Thursday, bringing wind gusts up to 60 mph and potential flash flooding. The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade began in 1926. The parade was previously suspended from 1942 to 1944 during World War II when officials needed the helium used to inflate the balloons for the war effort.