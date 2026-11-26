Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade postponed due to weather for 1st time in 100-year history

NEW YORK -- New York City officials, the NYPD and Macy's have decided to postpone the annual Thanksgiving Day parade due to unfavorable weather, the department store said Wednesday.

The forecast for New York City Thursday called for sustained winds between 20-22 miles per hour and gusts up to 40 miles per hour at 9 a.m., along with heavy rain. The approaching storm threatened to ground the balloons and drench spectators.

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"The safety of our participants and spectators is our top priority, and after close consultation with our City and agency partners, we have made the decision to move this year's celebration," Macy's said in a statement Wednesday"While we were looking forward to celebrating Macy's 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade tomorrow, extreme weather has forced us to reschedule for Saturday instead," New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said during a press conference on Wednesday night. He acknowledged the disappointment but promised a "truly spectacular" parade that is also safe.