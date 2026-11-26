The 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been postponed to Saturday, Nov. 28 at 8:30 a.m. because of a powerful coastal storm bringing heavy rain and damaging winds, marking the first weather-related postponement in its history.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been postponed for the first time in its history because of severe weather. Organizers moved the 100th edition of the parade from Thanksgiving morning to Saturday, Nov. 28 at 8:30 a.m. New York City officials announced the change Wednesday evening.

Storm Threatens Parade

A powerful coastal storm is forecast to bring heavy rain, damaging wind gusts and coastal flooding to the Northeast and New England. AccuWeather and FOX Weather both warned that conditions would threaten the parade, especially the flight of its giant balloons. Forecasts projected Thanksgiving morning wind gusts between 35 mph and 45 mph. Parade safety rules require sustained winds below 23 mph and gusts under 34 mph for the iconic balloons to fly.

Also read Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade reportedly postponed due to weather for first time ever

The storm was expected to produce damaging gusts between 60 mph and 70 mph across parts of the region. A High Wind Warning is in effect from 10 a.m. Thursday through 1 a.m. Friday. Northeast winds of 23 to 32 mph could gust as high as 55 mph, and the warning calls for east winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph across portions of New York City and surrounding areas.

AccuWeather forecasts sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph during the parade's originally scheduled hours Thursday. Winds are expected to strengthen as rain becomes heavier. Coastal flooding is also a concern. The National Weather Service issued a Coastal Flood Warning into Friday morning.

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It warned that strong winds could bring down trees and power lines and cause power outages.

Historic Postponement Decision

"For a parade that has endured snow, bitter cold, rain and strong winds over the past century, this is a truly historic moment," said Elizabeth Danco, an AccuWeather expert meteorologist. Danco said AccuWeather meteorologists had warned for days that heavy rain and strong winds could threaten the parade.

"The good news is that Saturday is shaping up to offer much more favorable weather conditions, with drier weather and lighter winds for the millions of people who look forward to this annual tradition," Danco said. The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies and a high near 54 degrees in Central Park on Saturday, followed by mostly clear skies Saturday night. AccuWeather also expects the storm to pull away from the Northeast, bringing drier conditions and lighter winds Saturday.

The parade has endured severe weather before, but AccuWeather says it has never previously been postponed because of weather. High winds grounded all of the parade's giant balloons in 1971, but the parade itself went ahead. Floats and marching bands continued down the route while the inflatables stayed deflated, according to FOX5 New York. The city's current wind limits were adopted after the 1997 parade.

During that parade, 40 mph gusts blew the Cat in the Hat balloon into a lamppost and injured spectators. The parade has been canceled altogether only three times in its century-long history, all for a three-year hiatus during World War II. Macy's official history says the event has been held annually since its 1924 debut except for 1942, 1943 and 1944.

After Pearl Harbor, American factories shifted to wartime production, and critical supplies like rubber and helium were needed for the military. For three straight years, Macy's canceled the Thanksgiving Day march so its materials could support the war effort. Rather than issuing a dry corporate notice, Macy's ran a 1942 newspaper advertisement written from the perspective of its grounded balloons.

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"We Macy balloons have always stood for peace and plenty of fun for all," the advertisement read. "We were a weaving and bobbing symbol of democracy at play. We figured in a parade devoted to laughter and shenanigans. Fear never marched in our ranks.

" "But now we've a war to win and we've enlisted, to help make the world safe for future parades full of merriment and good will," the ad continued. On Nov. 13, 1942, Macy's Jack Strauss formally donated the giant balloons to New York City Mayor Fiorello La Guardia and the New York City Salvage Committee, according to Macy's and The New York Times.

During a City Hall ceremony, La Guardia dressed as St. George and symbolically slayed an air-filled, 60-foot dragon balloon with a knife. The parade stars were converted into 650 pounds of scrap rubber bound for military tires, life rafts or dirigibles. Police officers were assigned to guard warehouses and docks instead of managing a 2-million-person crowd, Macy's noted at the time.

Past Parade Disruptions

Even with the streets quiet, the department store kept some holiday magic alive with its mechanical window displays designed by Russell Patterson. Those displays opened at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day with a 26-float show. The COVID-19 pandemic also substantially altered the event without postponing it. In 2020, Macy's and New York City reworked the celebration into a television-focused presentation without the traditional public parade route, but it remained on Thanksgiving Day.

This year's parade will now step off on Saturday, Nov. 28 at 8:30 a.m. An official Notify NYC alert confirmed the new start time. Conditions are expected to improve substantially by then, with drier weather and lighter winds. For a tradition that has survived snow, bitter cold, rain, strong winds and even a world war, the first weather postponement marks a historic moment.

The giant balloons, marching bands and floats will wait one more day to move through New York City.