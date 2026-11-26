The 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been postponed to Saturday, Nov. 28 at 8:30 a.m. because of a powerful coastal storm, marking the first weather postponement in the parade's century-long history.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been postponed for the first time in its century-long history because of a powerful coastal storm bearing down on New York City. City officials confirmed Wednesday evening that the 100th edition of the parade will now begin at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 28, instead of its traditional Thanksgiving morning slot.

An official Notify NYC alert validated the new start time, marking a significant departure from the annual schedule that has rarely changed over the decades. Organizers emphasized that weather conditions, specifically high winds and heavy rain, made the original date unsafe for the massive floats and giant balloons that define the event.

Also read Storm Threatens Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloons as Winds Pick Up

A National Weather Service High Wind Warning is in effect from 10 a.m. Thursday through 1 a.m. Friday across parts of New York City and surrounding areas. The warning calls for east winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts reaching up to 60 mph, creating hazardous conditions for outdoor activities and public gatherings.

The severe weather is driven by a powerful coastal storm expected to bring heavy rain, damaging winds, and coastal flooding to the region on Thanksgiving Day. Northeast winds of 23 to 32 mph could gust as high as 55 mph, posing a direct threat to the structural integrity of the parade's most visible attractions.

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Safety protocols for the giant balloons are particularly strict, requiring sustained winds below 23 mph and gusts under 34 mph. FOX Weather reported that gusts between 60 mph and 70 mph are possible across the Northeast, far exceeding the limits needed to safely fly the iconic inflatables down the streets of Manhattan.

Elizabeth Danco, an AccuWeather expert meteorologist, highlighted the significance of this decision by noting that the parade has endured snow, bitter cold, rain, and strong winds over the past century without ever being postponed. Danco stated that AccuWeather meteorologists had warned for days that heavy rain and strong winds could threaten the parade, particularly the ability to fly the giant balloons.

The current wind limits were adopted after a 1997 parade incident where 40 mph gusts blew the Cat in the Hat balloon into a lamppost and injured spectators. Although high winds grounded all balloons in 1971, the parade itself went ahead with deflated inflatables and marching bands, a precedent that officials have now decided against due to the severity of the current forecast.

Historically, the parade has stopped altogether only once, for a three-year break during World War II. Macy's official history confirms the event has been held annually since its 1924 debut except for 1942, 1943, and 1944, when critical supplies like rubber and helium were redirected to the war effort.

Macy's ran a poignant newspaper advertisement in 1942 written from the perspective of grounded balloons, declaring they had enlisted to help win the war. During a City Hall ceremony, New York City Mayor Fiorello La Guardia dressed as St. George and symbolically slayed a dragon balloon, converting the parade stars into scrap rubber for military use.

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The COVID-19 pandemic also substantially altered the event without postponing it. In 2020, Macy's and New York City reworked the celebration into a television-focused presentation without the traditional public parade route, but it remained scheduled for Thanksgiving Day.

Conditions are expected to improve substantially by Saturday, allowing for the successful rescheduled event. The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies and a high near 54 degrees in Central Park on Saturday, followed by mostly clear skies Saturday night.

AccuWeather expects the storm to pull away from the Northeast, bringing drier conditions and lighter winds for the millions of people who look forward to this annual tradition. Danco noted that Saturday is shaping up to offer much more favorable weather conditions compared to the dangerous forecast for Thursday.

For a parade that has withstood so many challenges over 100 years, this postponement represents a truly historic moment in its legacy. The decision prioritizes the safety of participants, spectators, and the elaborate parade structures against a backdrop of intense seasonal weather.