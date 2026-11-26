The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been postponed until Saturday for the first time in its 100-year history due to a nor'easter bringing heavy rain and high winds to New York City. Performers and tourists face logistical and financial challenges as the parade shifts from its traditional Thursday slot.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been postponed until Saturday due to a nor'easter expected to bring high winds and heavy rain to New York City, marking the first weather-related delay in the iconic event's 100-year history.

Nor'easter Forces Postponement of Parade

An official announcement is expected shortly, with a weather and security briefing from Macy's officials and the NYPD planned for 5:30 p.m. ET. The Nor'easter, a classic storm pattern, is expected to take shape late Wednesday and into Thursday morning, gathering strength as it grinds toward the Atlantic Ocean later in the holiday. Sustained winds are expected to be 12-25 miles an hour with gusts of 20 to 30 mph, increasing over the course of the day.

Also read Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade postponed to Saturday for first time in 100 years due to severe storm

AccuWeather is expecting one to two inches of rain to fall on New York, making this likely to be one of the wettest Thanksgivings in the city's history. NBC had been closely tracking the Thanksgiving storm expected to bring high winds and heavy rain to New York City and much of the Eastern U.S. The network's coverage of the 100th edition of the annual parade was set to air Thursday on NBC and stream on Peacock from 8:30 a.m. to noon ET.

The parade remains a major draw, with last year's pulling in 34.3 million viewers across NBC and Peacock, its biggest combined audience on record. This year's parade is especially significant to Macy's and NBC, as it marks the broadcast's centennial. The parade is set to have 100 of its trademark large balloons, and a special All-Star Broadway Thanksgiving Day Celebration will feature performers from new and long-running Broadway productions in a 10-minute medley.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The balloons have only been grounded once before, in 1971, due to a similar mix of rain and wind. Rules require balloons to be grounded in sustained winds of 24 miles per hour or if gusts are higher than 35 mph. Thousands of performers from across the country who prepared all year are now left in limbo.

Logistical Nightmare for Marching Bands

The first delay in the event's history triggered a logistical and financial nightmare for out-of-state marching bands, dance teams, and cheer squads, many of whom were planning to check out of their hotels and head back home before the weekend. It's very stressful because we don't know what's really happening, said Savannah Moore, a 15-year-old sophomore with North Carolina's Vance Charter School varsity cheer squad.

After spending over a year fundraising almost $4,000 per student to perform with Spirit of America in the Big Apple, the 22-member squad is now left in the lurch ahead of their scheduled Friday flight back to Henderson. We are waiting and we're waiting for them to guide us on what's gonna happen next, fourth-year senior Hailey Pulliam said of Spirit of America, the group organizing their parade appearance.

They've sent out a message that said they're working on it but we don't know who would be responsible for incurred costs, nobody has a clue at this moment, the 17-year-old added. Similarly, the 400-plus member University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign marching band has been eagerly preparing for over two years to perform in the parade's 100th-year festivities before it was historically postponed. Everyone's a little in shock that this happened.

Nobody had this on our bingo card, said Barry Houser, director of the Marching Illini and clinical professor of music at the school. The students are having an array of emotions, obviously. It's the grandest of stages for marching bands to be able to perform, the director noted. It's been a complete labor of love, the amount of time that's gone into this.

Houser said while the band has performed in other parades with inclement weather, he understands why the decision has been made and feels for the groups who don't have any options. For every band, you know, this is a dream for so many kids and parents. It's devastating to hear that even if you work really hard to make it here, you might not perform, he said.

Houser said they are now scrambling, but not in a negative way, just in a way where we need answers, and will be responsible for footing the bill for expenses and logistics in order to perform on Saturday. A spokesperson for Macy's said the company is optimistic it will deliver the parade they set out to put on but remained mum on the possibility of helping cover the additional costs for performers.

Will Coss, spokesperson for Macy's, gave remarks at a security briefing alongside Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch Wednesday night. We're still working out the details and are in touch with all of our bands and performers, Will Coss said during the city's security briefing Wednesday night. Fortunately for the cheer squad, the headache of rebooking flights in the midst of a holiday shuffle is one less logistical nightmare to face.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We took a charter bus here and the school is working it out for them to take us home after the parade on Saturday, Hailey's mom Tammy Pulliam said. Our school community is committed to helping us finance an extra night, she said, adding that their main concern has to do with all that has gone into planning and working hard for this event.

Tourists and Performers Face Delays

We will do whatever it takes for the girls to get to have this amazing experience and we are doing whatever we can to make sure they can stay until Saturday, Pulliam said. But it's not just performers who are disappointed with the parade delay, as many tourists came to Manhattan specifically for the iconic century-old parade. This was supposed to be the highlight of our trip.

We were so excited because it is world-renowned and we convinced our parents to let us come to the parade and do the sightseeing, said University of Michigan student Niti Jhunjhunwala. Samantha Starr, a nurse from Missouri, spent around $800 to travel to the Big Apple for the holiday season with relatives and is devastated that she'll now be missing the parade.

I watched the parade every year with my grandma since I was a little girl so we are heartbroken, Samantha Starr, 54, said outside of Macy's. My question is why not do it Friday because we fly home Saturday morning so we won't be here. Texan Krystyne Scruggs said she was so disappointed the parade was rescheduled. I know you can't control the weather.

We flew in all the way from Austin, Texas. It's really sad and sucks that it comes to this, said Scruggs. NBC said in a statement provided to Deadline: Our team is closely monitoring the weather forecast with our city and agency partners, and as always, the safety of our participants and spectators is our top priority. Decisions regarding balloon flight will be made on parade morning based on weather conditions and established safety protocols.

NBC Highlights Record Ad Revenue

NBCUniversal's ad sales teams have been promoting the 100th anniversary for many months, and the division said Monday it had established a revenue record for the parade. The company's full inventory of holiday programming, including the parade as well as a Thanksgiving Eve special, remains a key part of its holiday lineup. About 3 million people typically watch the parade live, with the Manhattan skyscrapers creating a wind tunnel that can intensify the impact of the weather.

In 1997, a wind-blown Cat in the Hat balloon clipped a light pole, sending it tumbling to the street below. The accident injured four spectators, one seriously, and cost the city a steep payout to settle a lawsuit. This year's parade is set to have 100 large balloons in honor of NBC's broadcasting centennial.