Macy's moves its 100th annual parade to Saturday, November 28, due to a nor'easter. This marks the first weather-related postponement in the event's century-long history.

Macy's has officially postponed the iconic 100th Anniversary Thanksgiving Day Parade from its traditional Thursday schedule to Saturday, November 28. This historic decision responds directly to the growing threat of a severe nor'easter storm system gathering strength along the United States East Coast. The shift marks the very first time in the parade's century-long history that the event has been delayed specifically due to forecasted weather conditions.

Parade sponsor Macy's issued a statement confirming the change, explicitly citing the safety of participants and spectators as the primary driver. The organization emphasized that after close consultation with city and agency partners, moving the celebration was the only responsible option. The brewing storm threatens to disrupt travel plans for as many as 80 million people during one of the busiest holiday periods of the year.

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Macy's stated that the safety of all partners, participants, and spectators remains the top priority throughout this process. The company noted that the large crowds and floating balloons are particularly hazardous in high winds and storms. This precautionary step ensures that the massive inflatable figures are protected from potential dangers associated with the severe weather front.

The shift to Saturday allows organizers to monitor weather patterns more closely while ensuring the event can proceed safely. Parade executive producer Will Coss expressed regret over the delay, emphasizing that the well-being of everyone involved is paramount. He affirmed that while the organization is heartbroken, the safety of partners, participants, and spectators will always remain the highest priority.

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Historical context shows this is a unique situation, as the parade was never before delayed for weather reasons. The event was suspended from 1942 to 1944 during World War Two, but never previously postponed due to forecasts. Volunteers have previously struggled to keep a tight rein on ropes that threatened to slam into onlookers during windy conditions in past years.

The risks are not hypothetical, as history has shown the dangers associated with large inflatable figures. A careening 18-foot Cat in the Hat figure previously toppled a lamppost, knocking a bystander unconscious. Another balloon, Barney the Purple Dinosaur, went out of control and had to be punctured by police armed with scissors. The Pink Panther balloon also blew out of control, raining shreds of rubber on 42nd Street.

The annual parade typically sees brightly colored balloons travel four kilometers from Midtown Manhattan to the Macy's Herald Square flagship store. The route and the scale of the event require stable weather conditions to ensure the balloons remain under control. Millions of people typically gather to catch a glimpse of the festivities along this extensive route.

With the event now rescheduled for Saturday, November 28, organizers can focus on ensuring a secure experience. The postponement highlights the complex logistics involved in staging such a massive public event. Residents and visitors are advised to stay informed about local weather updates and transportation changes.

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By moving the celebration, Macy's aims to preserve the tradition's integrity while adapting to unpredictable forces. The decision underscores the responsible process that led to this schedule change. This unprecedented move ensures the 100th March celebration can proceed without the severe risks posed by the incoming storm.