NBC postpones the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to Saturday, Nov. 28, due to dangerous wind speeds in New York City. Viewers get an encore instead.

Viewers across the country will experience a modified Thanksgiving morning television lineup this year after NBC announced the postponement of the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. The iconic holiday event, scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 27, has been moved to Saturday, Nov. 28, due to extreme wind conditions threatening the safety of participants and spectators in New York City. This unexpected scheduling change impacts the traditional start of the holiday season for millions of households.

NBC Schedules Encore Broadcast

NBC will air an encore presentation of the 2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in place of the live event on Thanksgiving morning. The replacement broadcast begins at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday on KPRC 2 and Peacock. Last year's parade featured giant character balloons, elaborate floats, and musical performances, including an opening performance by Cynthia Erivo. This rerun allows audiences to still enjoy the spectacle despite the weather-related delay of the actual procession.

Also read Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade may start early due to 60 mph wind gusts threatening balloons

Reasons for the Postponement Decision

NBC announced the scheduling change on Wednesday, citing severe safety concerns related to the weather forecast for New York City. The decision prioritizes the well-being of the people marching in the parade and the crowds gathered along the route. High winds can make it dangerous to manage the large, inflatable balloons that are a staple of the event. The organization determined that waiting for calmer conditions was the only responsible option.

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Houston Television Programming Adjustments

Houston viewers on KPRC 2 will have a detailed schedule of alternative Thanksgiving Day programming starting at 7 a.m. with the TODAY show. At 8:30 a.m., the encore of the 2025 parade airs, followed by the National Dog Show at Noon. The afternoon lineup includes KPRC 2 News at 5, NBC Nightly News with Tom Llamas at 5:30 p.m., and KPRC 2 News at 6 at 6 p.m. Entertainment Tonight airs at 6:30 p.m., leading into Football Night in America at 7 p.m.

NFL Football and Rescheduled Parade Details

The night's entertainment continues with NFL Thanksgiving football kicking off at 7:15 p.m., featuring the Kansas City Chiefs versus the Buffalo Bills. Despite the postponement, the rescheduled parade will still mark the 100th edition of the iconic holiday parade. It will air at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28, on KPRC 2 and Peacock. This delay allows organizers more time to ensure optimal conditions for the centennial celebration of the parade.