The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been rescheduled from Thursday to Saturday for the first time because of severe weather, as a nor'easter brings strong winds and heavy rain to New York City.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been postponed from Thursday to Saturday because of an incoming nor'easter, marking the first time the iconic holiday event has been rescheduled due to weather.

The parade will now step off Saturday, November 28, at 8:30 a.m., according to NBC and the Associated Press. New York and most of the East Coast are being hit by a coastal storm this week. The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood warning for New York City for Thursday. Strong winds and heavy rain are projected to inundate the city, prompting organizers to delay the event.

Also read Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade postponed for first time due to weather

Macy Balloons Deflated and Stored

All the balloons that were filled on Wednesday will be deflated and returned to New Jersey for storage until Saturday. There will be no inflation night on Friday, and spectators will not gather to watch the balloons being filled the night before the parade. At a news conference, Mayor Zohran Mamdani said Thursday's winds would be strong enough to snap tree limbs and down power lines.

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He stressed that rescheduling the parade was the right call because safety must come first. Mamdani said the parade is part of the city's iconic culture, but public safety cannot be compromised. He joked that the canceled inflation night was the only inflation he supports in New York City.

Macy's Thanksgiving Parade Executive Producer Will Coss told reporters that with severe weather expected on Thanksgiving Day and in close partnership with city partners, the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will march on Saturday, November 28. Coss noted that organizers have spent two years preparing for Saturday's event. Macy's said in a statement that its team is now working through the complex operational logistics required to bring the parade to life on Saturday.

Macy Officials Praise Rescheduling Decision

The company said it will share additional details as they are finalized. Macy's added that it is incredibly grateful to the thousands of volunteers, performers and partners who make this extraordinary tradition possible. The statement said the company cannot wait to celebrate 100 years of parade magic together on Saturday. Coss said Macy's was working with school bands from outside the city who were already in town so they could perform in Saturday's parade.

He promised the event would be spectacular and said it would be the parade organizers set out to deliver. An area of low pressure developing off the Southeast coast will push northward into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast beginning Wednesday night. The storm is expected to intensify through Thanksgiving Day before clearing out on Friday, according to the Fox Forecast Center and the National Weather Service.

The parade draws thousands of spectators along its 2.5-mile route, which begins in Manhattan's Upper West Side and ends at Herald Square on 34th Street. Organizers and city officials said the decision to postpone was necessary given the dangerous forecast. Parade rules require the famous giant balloons to be grounded if sustained winds or gusts exceed safety thresholds. This is the first year the parade has been postponed because of weather.

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Parade History Includes Past Weather Issues

The parade was not held between 1942 and 1944 because of World War II. In 1971, the parade was still held, but the balloons were grounded due to high winds. In 1997, record winds made the parade a mostly no-fly zone, so the balloons were tethered to golf carts instead of flying freely. Some balloons that flew that day suffered damage.

The Cat in the Hat struck a lamppost and critically injured a woman. Barney the Dinosaur had a hole ripped into it and was punctured by city police to prevent it from blowing down the street. The Pink Panther was also torn open by the wind, and police and handlers were unable to save the panther. Balloon safety rules were changed after that parade.

The Associated Press contributed reporting to this story. Airlines are also under pressure for Thanksgiving weekend after a ground stop at O'Hare. The severe weather and technological glitches have disrupted airport operations, and travelers are being advised to prepare for delays and frustration during the busy holiday travel period. The parade was initially set to start Thursday morning.

NBC announced Wednesday that the event had been rescheduled. Organizers confirmed the parade will now be held Saturday at 8:30 a.m., with all festivities adjusted to the new date.