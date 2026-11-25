The only thing that might stop high winds from grounding the balloons is a very good spell.

Day Parade is turning 100 this year, but there may not be any balloons at the big celebration. According to weather forecasts, extremely strong winds will be blowing across Manhattan on Thursday, which could force the parade’s 100 balloons to remain grounded instead of making their way down Sixth Avenue. If you are a sensitive soul, I must warn you against thinking too much about the Minion balloon slowly deflating just before its big moment. ItParade guidelines require balloons to be grounded when sustained winds are above 23 mph or when gusts are stronger than 34 mph. As of Wednesday morning, the wind in New York is expected to teeter right on the edge of that threshold.

Per, the wind speed will be low enough at 8:30 a.m. when the parade starts. However, by midmorning, gusts could reach 35 mph or higher. This doesn’t even factor in the wind getting stronger because of a wind-tunnel effect caused by the city’s tall buildings. “In the 32 years I’ve been doing the parade, I’ve never seen a forecast like this,” Al Roker said on thereported that parade organizers are monitoring the weather conditions and will make any necessary safety changes on Thursday morning. That’s not really what you want to hear, especially if you were really looking forward to Joe Cool making his parade-balloon debut.

Also read High Winds Threaten Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloons

Is this karma rearing its ugly head after parade organizers got rid of individual Broadway-show performances in favor of a medley? I’d like to think so. The way I see it, there’s only one thing to be done here: As a last-ditch effort, the folks in charge should follow the advice ofand hire an Etsy witch to perform a weather spell.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At this point, the other options are a parade with no balloons or Spongebob being impaled on the Empire State Building after a shockingly strong gust causes his handlers to lose their grip. My advice? Someone should shell out the $15 and ask for little to no wind tomorrow. It probably won’t work, but it’s worth a shot. *Sorry, there was a problem signing you up.