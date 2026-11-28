Macy's postpones its 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade to Saturday for safety reasons amid severe weather warnings. New York City officials support the decision to protect spectators and performers.

Macy's has announced the unprecedented postponement of its 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade from Thursday to Saturday due to dangerous weather conditions threatening New York City. The annual spectacle, originally scheduled for Thursday morning, will now air on Saturday after city officials and organizers prioritized public safety over tradition. This marks the first time in the event's long history that the parade has been delayed rather than canceled or adjusted mid-route due to high winds.

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning and a coastal flood warning for Thursday into Friday, citing risks of intense winds and heavy rain across the region. Mayor Zohran Mamdani stated at a news conference that Thursday's winds would be strong enough to snap tree limbs and down power lines, making the rescheduling decision a necessary precaution. The city's emergency management agency had previously warned residents about the potential storm impacts, including a ban on empty tractor-trailers from bridges on Thursday morning to mitigate wind hazards.

Also read Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Postponed to Nov. 28 for First Time in 100-Year History

Macy's emphasized in a statement that the decision was made out of an abundance of caution following consultations with city officials. The parade's iconic balloons pose significant risks in high winds, as they can knock off course and strike spectators or infrastructure. Historical precedents include the 1997 incident where high winds sent a balloon careening into a metal pole, leaving a woman in a coma. Current safety rules dictate specific altitudes for each inflatable character based on its size, weight, and risk profile to prevent such accidents.

NBC, the network that airs the parade, confirmed it would broadcast a rerun of the 2025 edition on Thursday instead of live coverage. This sudden change forced numerous performers to quickly adjust their schedules as the logistical complexity of moving a massive event increased. Broadway shows including Wicked, The Rocky Horror Show, and Hamilton confirmed that their performers would participate in the rescheduled Saturday event, demonstrating significant support for the decision.

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Marching bands faced divergent paths based on their locations and commitments. The University of Connecticut's marching band, scheduled to perform in the parade for the first time, agreed to make the trip for the Saturday date. Conversely, the University of Alabama's Million Dollar Band decided to return home to perform at a football game rather than delay their travel plans. Will Coss, a Macy's executive, expressed optimism that the organization could maintain the high standards of the 100th parade while delivering a successful event to New York City.

A spokesperson for the retail giant clarified that this is the first time the event has been postponed. The parade was canceled for three consecutive years during World War II, from 1942 to 1944, but only once before had balloons been grounded due to weather, specifically in 1971. Despite the disruption, some attendees viewed the change positively. Sarah Collins and her youngest son, celebrating his recent 12th birthday, found the delay convenient as their flight from Florida arrives Friday, allowing them to attend the Saturday parade which had not been part of their original itinerary.

The rescheduled Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is set to kick off at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. Organizers are working through complex operational logistics to finalize details for the new date. As the storm approaches, the focus remains on ensuring that the generation after generation of viewers, who have watched characters like SpongeBob and Spider-Man soar down Sixth Avenue, can continue to enjoy the tradition safely.