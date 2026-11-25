The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is postponed to Saturday, November 28, due to severe weather in New York City. View details on the reschedule, stream options, and 2026 lineup.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, a cornerstone of American holiday tradition, has been officially postponed from Thursday, November 26, to Saturday, November 28, due to dangerous weather conditions sweeping through New York City. Organizers, including Macy's, NBC, and the City of New York, made the joint decision to delay the event to ensure the safety of all participants, performers, and spectators. The severe weather forecast for the original Thanksgiving date included high winds, heavy rain, and storms that posed significant risks for the large-scale outdoor production.

Weather Forces Parade Rescheduling

NBC confirmed that the broadcast scheduled for the morning of Thanksgiving, November 26, will instead feature a replay of the 2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. This rerun will air at the usual 8:30 a.m. local time across all time zones, allowing viewers to enjoy the familiar spectacle while the actual 2026 preparations continue in the background. The network stated that more details would follow regarding the live broadcast, emphasizing their commitment to delivering high-quality content despite the external challenges.

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Live Event Moves to Saturday Broadcast

The actual 2026 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will now take place on Saturday, November 28, running from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. local time. This live broadcast will mark the resumption of the traditional procession after the storm system passes over the metropolitan area. The decision to move the event to the weekend allows for better weather conditions and ensures that the parade can proceed with the full grandeur and safety protocols required for such a massive public gathering.

2026 Performers and Special Floats

The 2026 iteration of the parade is set to feature a diverse lineup of performers, with RAYE opening the event accompanied by her sisters, Amma and Absolutely. Additional acts include McKenna Grace, Keke Palmer, Queen Latifah, Natasha Bedingfield, Icona Pop, Baha Men, Feid, JoJo, Wyclef Jean, Smash Mouth, and Hamilton alumni Leslie Odom Jr. and Anthony Ramos. The event will also welcome special guests Megan Maroney and Teddy Swims, promising an entertaining musical journey for audiences.

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New floats are introduced each year to celebrate current trends and anniversaries. The 2026 parade will feature the Hogwarts Holiday float from HBO, the Road Trip to Parade float from GEICO, and the Mr. Peanut Power Plant float from Planters. A special Purina Dog Chow Salute to Service Dogs segment will also be highlighted. In honor of the parade's 100th anniversary, a special All-Stars float will debut, showcasing beloved characters such as Scooby-Doo, Bugs Bunny, Sonic the Hedgehog, Curious George, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Streaming Options for Rescheduled Broadcast

For those wishing to watch the live 2026 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, NBC remains the primary broadcaster, available through various streaming platforms. Peacock offers four subscription tiers, including the Entertainment plan at $89.99 per month and the Premier plan at $169.99 per month. DirecTV is highlighted as an editor's pick for its extensive channel selection and free trial options, providing reliable access to NBC and local networks.

FuboTV is another robust option, featuring a Sports + News plan at $55.99 per month and higher tiers like Elite at $83.99 per month. New users can take advantage of first-month discounts on several platforms. Hulu + Live TV offers a Live TV Only plan for $88.99 per month, while bundling options include access to Disney+ and ESPN+ for higher monthly fees. These services ensure that fans can tune in from anywhere, regardless of the weather conditions in New York City.