Severe storms force the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to shift from Thanksgiving Day to Saturday, November 28, starting at 8:30 am ET, ensuring participant and spectator safety.

Organizers have officially moved the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade from Thanksgiving Day to Saturday, November 28. The decision comes in response to severe storms expected to impact New York City and surrounding areas. The broadcast is scheduled to begin at 8:30 am ET on the new date.

Storms Prompt Parade Schedule Shift

Macy's Inc confirmed the rescheduling on Wednesday after consulting with city and agency partners. The retailer cited the safety of participants and spectators as the top priority driving the change. The original Thanksgiving Day event was deemed too risky given the forecasted severe weather conditions in the metropolitan region.

Also read NBC Tracking Storm Due To Hit 100th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

100th Anniversary Celebration Remains Intact

The 100th March of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will proceed as planned on the new Saturday date. Macy's chief marketing officer stated that the team is currently working through operational logistics to finalize all details. The company plans to share further information with the public as these arrangements are completed.

New Balloons and Entertainment Lineup

The countdown to the 100th Parade will continue to air at 8 p.m. as scheduled. The event features two new mid-sized balloons including Billie Brightpaw by Macy's and Underdog by Universal Pictures' DreamWorks Animation. Additional balloons seen at MetLife Stadium include Bluey by BBC, Hello Kitty Big Apple by Sanrio, Inc, Buckaroo Bob the Minion by Illumination, and Joe Cool and Woodstock by Peanuts Worldwide.

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Logistics and Public Safety Measures

Organizers are adapting plans to ensure the parade remains a safe event for the millions of viewers. The shift allows crews to manage the oversized inflatables without the threat of high winds or precipitation. NBCUniversal and its partners are coordinating closely to maintain the quality of the broadcast for a global audience.

Next Steps for the 100th Parade

Preparations are ongoing at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, for the balloon launch. Macy's is thanking the thousands of volunteers, performers, and partners who create the magic each year. The company expects to deliver an unforgettable Thanksgiving celebration for millions across the country on the rescheduled date.