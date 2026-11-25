The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been postponed to Saturday, November 28, due to forecasted severe coastal storms in New York City. This marks the first weather-related postponement in the 100-year history of the iconic event.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been officially postponed from its traditional Thursday slot to Saturday, November 28, due to forecasted severe weather threatening the New York City area. The decision was announced on Wednesday, November 25, by Macy's, marking the first time in the event's storied history that the parade has been rescheduled for weather reasons rather than canceled entirely or modified. The 2026 parade is particularly significant as it celebrates the 100th anniversary of the tradition, making the shift to a Saturday a unique deviation from a century of continuity.

Core Decision Drivers and Safety Protocols

Macy's stated in a Wednesday announcement that the safety of participants, performers, and spectators was the primary factor in the decision to move the celebration. After close consultation with city officials and agency partners, the retailer concluded that the existing schedule posed unacceptable risks. The organization emphasized that this proactive measure ensures the well-being of all individuals involved in the massive logistical undertaking.

Also read Massive East Coast storm threatens to ground Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade

Storm Impact on Balloons and Infrastructure

A powerful coastal storm is expected to strike the region on Thursday, November 26, bringing strong winds that specifically threaten the integrity of the giant character balloons. These iconic inflatables are highly sensitive to high winds, a vulnerability that has historically grounded them only once, in 1971, or flown them at lower altitudes during 2006 and 2019. The forecasted conditions for Thursday are severe enough to force a complete postponement, preventing any risk of balloon loss or injury.

Regional Weather Risks and Power Concerns

The East Coast is bracing for the highest water levels since Superstorm Sandy, with significant risks of power outages affecting Delaware and New Jersey due to high winds. Manhattan's Upper West Side, where fans had gathered to witness the balloon inflation on Wednesday, was directly in the path of this meteorological event. The postponement aims to avoid the chaos and danger that such extreme weather would cause along the parade route and in surrounding neighborhoods.

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Historical Context of Parade Cancellations

While this is the first weather-related postponement, the parade has faced interruptions before due to external crises. During World War II, the event was canceled three times between 1942 and 1944 to conserve vital materials for the war effort. In 2020, the parade was modified into a broadcast-only production without street crowds due to the COVID pandemic. This 2026 shift represents a new chapter in the parade's resilience, prioritizing public safety over tradition.

Entertainment Lineup and Viewer Reactions

The 100th anniversary celebration is slated to feature eight new floats, several new balloons, and a diverse lineup of musical performances. Headliners include Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Feid, EJAE, Mckenna Grace, Indigo Girls, Icona Pop, JoJo Wyclef, Jean Queen Latifah, Il Volo, Natalie Merchant, Jamie Miller, Megan Moroney, Ryan Peter Murphy, Leslie Odom Jr., Keke Palmer, Anthony Ramos, RIIZE, and Smash Mouth. Despite the change, fans expressed support for the safety decision, though some longtime viewers continued to voice criticism of the broadcast experience on social media.