The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is kicking off in New York City Saturday morning after it was postponed for the first time in its 100-year history.

New characters from Hello Kitty, the Minions, Harry Potter and Disney are among those joining the lineup along with , 31 clown crews, 24 performers, nine marching bands, 17 performance groups and nine other specialty units.

The Tom Turkey float during the Macy's 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026. Participants prepare to march during the Macy's 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026. The parade will make its way along the 2 1/2-mile route from the Upper West Side to Macy's flagship store at Herald Square. Parade organizers announced Wednesday they would be postponing the annual celebration to keep participants and spectators safe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kena Betancur/Getty Images A powerful storm inundated the Tri-State Area Thursday with heavy rain, strong winds and coastal flooding.