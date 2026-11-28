Explore the rich history of NASA and astronaut tributes in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, from the Spaceman balloon to Snoopy, leading up to the 100th procession on Nov. 26.

Macy's is preparing for its 100th annual Thanksgiving Day Parade scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 26, an event that has a long-standing tradition of honoring space exploration and astronauts. The department store chain has highlighted this cosmic connection as it builds anticipation for the milestone celebration, which will feature floats and balloons dedicated to the history of spaceflight.

Historical Space Themes in Parade

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade first began in 1924 for employees and their families, establishing a legacy that predates both the Space Age and the 68-year history of NASA. Despite these origins, the parade has consistently integrated space themes into its displays, creating a unique cultural link between American holiday traditions and scientific achievement over the last century.

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Early Space Ship and Spaceman Balloon

The earliest known space-themed feature was the Space Ship float, which debuted in the 19th procession in 1945 and appeared intermittently until 1962 with various configurations including planets and astronauts. A more prominent tribute was the Giant Spaceman balloon created by the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company before humans entered space, weighing 600 pounds and becoming the heaviest balloon until Bart Simpson surpassed it in 1990 after surviving tears and helium shortages.

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Snoopy Astronaut Legacy and Honors

In 1969, the 43rd parade featured hosts exiting a replica space capsule while Snoopy adopted his World Famous Astronaut alter ego, a role inspired by Charles Schulz comics and NASA safety mascot duties. This beagle in a bright orange spacesuit debuted in 2019 for a four-year run to promote STEM education, having previously appeared annually through 1977 and contributing to Snoopy holding the record for most appearances in the parade alongside other characters.

100th Parade Scale and Broadcast Details

Sharon Otterman, Macy's chief marketing officer, stated that the 100th parade will deliver an unforgettable Thanksgiving for millions across the country with unprecedented scale. NBC will broadcast the event, continuing a tradition where the network often incorporates space-related elements into its coverage, such as the 1968 appearance of Snoopy coinciding with the first lunar orbit missions by astronauts.