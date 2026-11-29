Macy's 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade occurred on Saturday morning in New York after heavy rain postponed the event. The decision prioritized safety for performers and spectators.

Macys 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade finally took to the streets of New York on Saturday morning, marking a significant delay from its traditional Thursday schedule. The event proceeded under crisp, dry conditions after organizers made the difficult choice to postpone the celebration due to severe weather threats. Tom Turkey, an inflatable Mario, and the character Underdog all made their appearances, bringing the spectacle to life after the delay. This shift represented a major logistical challenge for the production team and the thousands of participants involved in the iconic event.

Decision Process Ensures Participant Safety

Will Coss, vice president and executive producer of Macys Studios, confirmed that the postponement was a necessary move to protect everyone involved. Coss stated that after experiencing the storm in the city on the original day, he believed the decision was wise because safety remained the absolute priority. The well-being of the participants and the guests who travel to the parade route was the primary factor in moving the event forward.

Also read 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Postponed to Saturday Nov 28 Due to Severe Weather

The parade eventually stepped off with the same balloons and floats, 1,000 clowns, and most of the original celebrities scheduled for the broadcast. Josh Anino traveled from Pearland, Texas, to play the snare drum in the Pride of Pearland Marching Band. Anino noted that the community back home raised significant funds to support his trip, making his presence at the parade a source of great gratitude for the band members.

Star-Studded Cast and Broadcast Details

The lineup featured JoJo and Jimmy Fallon alongside The Roots for a musical performance. A tribute to Dolly Parton was led by Megan Hilty, while special appearances were made by Melissa Joan Hart, Jack McBrayer, Janet McTeer, and Holly Robinson Peete. These stars helped lead the way for Santa Claus, who traditionally closes the parade. Additionally, Gaynor performed behind her timeless song I Will Survive, and actorrapper LL Cool J made a special appearance to entertain the crowds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb served as emcees along with Al Roker for the broadcast. All three are longtime fixtures on NBCs Today show, with Kotb having left her regular coanchor role last year. NBC broadcast the parade and streamed it on Peacock from 8:30 a.m. to noon Eastern time. The network also scheduled a rebroadcast of this years National Dog Show afterward, continuing a postparade TV tradition that is now marking its 25th year.

Impact on Spectators and Parade Logistics

The weather on Saturday was seasonally cool with a light wind, a stark contrast to the hard rains that canceled the parade on Thursday. Sustained winds were expected to be around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts reaching perhaps 25 mph. Despite the initial uncertainty, families like that of Ashland Hooten decided to stay in New York to experience the event. Hooten, 21, from the Dallas area, traveled with her family on Tuesday and chose to make the 22-hour drive back to Texas instead of flying out on Saturday.

The parade followed a 2.5-mile route that starts on Manhattans Upper West Side before finishing in Herald Square in front of the Macys flagship store. The floats featured classic favorites such as Snoopy, Spider-Man, and Buzz Lightyear, alongside newer additions like Bluey, Earl the Squirrel, and Hello Kitty Big Apple. One inflatable specifically paid tribute to the event, though the source text cuts off before naming the subject. The production team faced the hurdle of deflating the entire balloon complement, packing it up, and preparing it again for the delayed Saturday launch.

Regional Parades Face Format Changes

The delay scrambled planning for the parade, which had been in development for over two and a half years. While Macys moved forward, other regional celebrations faced different challenges. Watchers at home sought other forms of Turkey Day entertainment as alternatives like the Chicago Thanksgiving Day Parade drew more interest online. Meanwhile, Philadelphias parade was canceled and changed to a TV-only format due to similar weather concerns. The shift highlighted the widespread impact of the storm on Thanksgiving Day traditions across the country.