The 100th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade included a special tribute to Dolly Parton, who appeared at the parade three times.

Dolly Parton rides a float at the 81st Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, broadcast live on NBC on Thursday, November 22, 2007“So many people have graced this parade with their legendary talent, but nobody embodied the true spirit of this day better than Dolly Parton, who we were lucky enough to have join us three times,” Al Roker said.

The Dobyns-Bennett High School Band from Kingsport, Tennessee – a school about two hours away from Dollywood – played a mashup of “Jolene” and “9 to 5” while paper butterflies flew down the avenue:Watch Miranda Lambert Perform Medley of Her Hits at Dallas Cowboys Halftime ShowFantastic….380 member marching band from East Tennessee Dobyns-Bennett High School paid tribute to Dolly Parton playing "9 to 5" and "Jolene" at the Macy’s parade today….complete with butterfly confetti 🙏🥹The world mourned on Aug. 25 when Parton died at age 80, leaving behind devastated family, friends, and fans.

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“Dolly also opened doors for generations of singers, songwriters, musicians, and dreamers from every walk of life and across every continent,” Parton’s nephew, Bryan Seaver said in a video announcing her death. “By her example, we believed that anything was possible. She never saw a door she couldn’t open, and the doors she opened made and changed history. My family and I have shared a lifetime of beautiful memories with Dolly, but so have you.