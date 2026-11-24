NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo broadcast the historic 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade live on November 26, featuring centennial performances and a century of holiday tradition in New York City.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is marking a monumental milestone this year as it celebrates its 100th anniversary in New York City. This historic centennial event is scheduled to air live on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo on Thursday, November 26, from 8:30 a.m. to noon ET. For over a century, this iconic spectacle has served as a cherished cultural touchstone, drawing millions of viewers to their television sets and crowds to the streets of Manhattan to kick off the holiday season.

The route of this legendary procession begins on Manhattan's Upper West Side, winds through Midtown Manhattan, crosses Herald Square, and concludes at the famous star outside the historic Macy's flagship store on 34th Street. Since its inception in 1924, the event has taken place annually, with only two interruptions during World War II. The spectacle features giant balloons, colorful floats, clowns, musical performances, squads of cheerleaders, and marching bands that have become synonymous with American Thanksgiving traditions.

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Origins and Evolution of the Parade

The original conception of the parade emerged in November 1924, dreamed up by a group of European immigrants working at Macy's department store after their arrival in New York. These employees modeled the first incarnation on parades held in their home countries across the Atlantic, initially borrowing lions, elephants, and bears from the Central Park Zoo for entertainment. However, the decision to parade wild animals across Herald Square was quickly deemed a safety hazard, leading to the exclusion of large mammals from subsequent years in favor of safer alternatives.

Puppetry pioneer Tony Sarg played a pivotal role in transforming the parade's visual identity by introducing balloons that replaced live animals as the most famous element of the event. Music has always been a core component, with marching bands providing live entertainment from the earliest days. By 1958, celebrity performers were added to the lineup to enhance the entertainment value, a shift that has continued for decades, making a appearance at the parade a bucket-list item for artists ranging from country stars to rappers.

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Historical Performances and Star Power

The parade has hosted numerous musical icons who have left indelible marks on its history. Country icon Dolly Parton made her debut in 1975, performing Love Is Like a Butterfly on the Tom Turkey float, and returned in 2007 and 2020. Diana Ross also has a long-standing connection to the event; after riding the Big Apple float in 1982, she returned to sing Wonderful Christmastime in 2018 alongside family members Tracee Ellis-Ross, Evan Ross, and Ashlee Simpson. Frank Bennett performed four times between 1962 and 2016, marking his 90th birthday during the parade's 90th anniversary.

Mariah Carey graced Herald Square with an onstage performance in the lead-up to Santa Claus' arrival, following a previous appearance on a float in 2015. The Queen of Christmas closed out the parade with her hit All I Want for Christmas Is You, wearing a bejeweled tiara, a glamorous red gown, and holding a wintry parasol. These performances highlight the parade's ability to blend theatrical spectacle with musical excellence, creating memorable moments for audiences of all ages.

Centennial Programming and Broadcast Details

Selecting acts for the 100th anniversary involves a process akin to booking a multi-stage music festival, but with the added complexity of moving through the busiest city in the country. Programmers aim to ensure best-in-class artists while appealing to a wide range of audiences aged 1 to 100. Each float serves as a moving stage, transforming the streets of New York into a theatrical performance that combines visual grandeur with live musical acts.

The parade serves as an early proving ground for artists who have gone on to become global superstars, cementing its status as a significant event in the music and entertainment industries. As fans tune in on November 26, they will witness not only the latest performances but also the culmination of a century of tradition, humor, and festive cheer that continues to define the start of the holiday season for families across the nation.