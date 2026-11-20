The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade marks its centennial on November 26, reflecting on a century of evolution from employee marches to global broadcasts.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade celebrated its 100th anniversary on Thursday, November 26, marking a century of evolution from a modest store promotion to a global television spectacle. The centennial event honored a legacy that began in 1924, when Macy's Herald Square employees marched through the streets in festive costumes to kick off the holiday season.

The inaugural parade in 1924 lacked significant media coverage but drew over 250,000 people who were entertained by bands and live animals borrowed from the Central Park Zoo. Santa Claus was welcomed into Herald Square during this first celebration, an overwhelming public response that led Macy's to declare the event an annual tradition.

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Santa Claus formally took his place as a central symbol in 1925, riding a horse-drawn float down Broadway. The parade transformed into a more colorful affair in 1927 with the debut of elaborate floats featuring creative designs and larger-than-life characters that captured the public imagination.

The tradition of giant character balloons began in 1934 with a massive Mickey Mouse dirigible that required twenty-five men to handle. This innovation marked the start of an enduring spectacle that continues to amaze spectators every year with its scale and engineering.

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The parade faced a significant interruption during World War II, suspending events from 1942 to 1944 when rubber and helium were diverted to military use. The event returned after the war, bigger and better, and featured the first appearance of the Radio City Rockettes in 1957.

Celebrity performances were added to the mix in 1958 when the Benny Goodman sextet took to the stage. This event kicked off a long-standing tradition of star-studded musical acts that have become a hallmark of the modern parade, drawing audiences both in person and on television.

Iconic characters have left their mark on the parade's history, including the 1968 debut of the Snoopy balloon. Superman made a big impression at the 1980 parade with a massive balloon measuring 104 feet long and 35 feet wide.

Challenges exist in managing such large structures, as seen in 1997 when the Cat in the Hat balloon crashed into a lamp post in Manhattan. The incident injured several people and highlighted the logistical complexities of managing the parade in urban environments.

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The parade has served as a platform for solemn tributes, such as in 2001 when New York police officers marched with two American flags that formed the shape of the Twin Towers. This powerful visual symbol honored first responders and the fallen in the wake of the September 11 attacks.

The 100th anniversary reflects on these diverse moments, from humble beginnings to complex logistics. Despite challenges like the scaled-down format in 2020 due to the pandemic, the parade maintains its position as a central element of American holiday culture.