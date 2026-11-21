A drill team from McKinney North and dancers from Dallas are headed to New York City to perform in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

McKinney North High School NorthStars Drill Team has been preparing for months to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Their directors told NBC 5 how the team used the last few months to prepare.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will bring larger-than-life balloons to the New York City skyline, and dancers from North Texas will be part of the festivities. The McKinney North High School NorthStars Drill Team will be performing on Thursday morning. Director Abby Penprase-Tucker and Assistant Director Jennifer Derese have been planning this trip for months, working to get fundraising and teaching choreography at early morning practices.

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"We're super excited. We actually, I've been planning this for a couple of years," said Penprase-Tucker.

"We've been practicing once a week for an hour or two after school to get the choreography down and make sure that the girls know all of their different parts. ""They are so excited. They are so grateful that they have this opportunity and that they're able to kind of go and represent our program as well as North Texas in the parade," said Derese.

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North Texas families invited to free Fall Family Day at Medal of Honor Museum The four officers of the Molina Rosettes Drill Team have been invited to participate in the 100th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. The dancers have put in countless hours and now have the honor of representing their school and hometown in the Big Apple. A Townview High School senior will also be representing her team on Thursday. W.H.

Adamson High School Leopardette captain, Francely Hembree, is headed to New York with Spirit of America to participate in the parade.