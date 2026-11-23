Balloon handlers will pay tribute to Fiona the hippo at this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Fiona, a Nile hippopotamus, swims in her enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens in Cincinnati, Oct. 26, 2017. NEW YORK — Balloon handlers will pay tribute to Fiona the hippo at this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Fiona, a hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden who gained popularity after being born prematurely in 2017, died Thursday at age 9 after ingesting a knit hat that accidentally ended up in her enclosure. Macy's says it will pay tribute to her as their Blue Hippo balloon makes a return to mark the parade's 100th anniversary. In a statement, Macy's said,"Fiona brought joy to millions, including so many in the Macy's community in Cincinnati.

Also read Macy's Honors Fiona at 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade

This year, as Macy's welcomes our own beloved Blue Hippo back to the Parade, we wanted to mark Fiona's memory. With the Cincinnati Zoo's blessing, Macy's has made a donation to the zoo in Fiona's memory and Blue Hippo's handlers will wear a purple Fiona patch during the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

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" A post on Instagram shows the design for the patch – a purple circle with a drawing of Fiona's face within a heart and the words,"Celebrating Fiona. " The Blue Hippo last made an appearance in the parade back in 1931. It is also featured in this year's holiday window displays at Macy's Herald Square.

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