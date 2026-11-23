The 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade airs Nov 26 on NBC. View the full 2.5-mile Manhattan route, 8:30 a.m. start time, and new Billie Brightpaw balloon details.

The 100th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade officially commences on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, in New York City. This milestone event marks a significant cultural moment for the city, featuring the traditional mix of giant balloons, Broadway performances, elaborate floats, and festive marching bands that have defined the holiday season for a century.

100th Parade Date and Broadcast Schedule

The 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade begins at 8:30 a.m. EST on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026. The festivities will run for approximately three and a half hours, with the grand finale concluding around noon. This schedule allows millions of viewers to enjoy the spectacle before the traditional Thanksgiving Day feast. Television audiences can watch the event live on NBC across all U.S. time zones. The broadcast will stream simultaneously on Peacock, ensuring accessibility for cord-cutters and mobile viewers. A Spanish-language simulcast will also be available on Telemundo, expanding the reach to diverse communities nationwide.

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Iconic Manhattan Route and Viewing Areas

The parade covers a 2.5-mile route that winds through the heart of Manhattan, starting at West 77th Street and Central Park West on the Upper West Side. The procession travels south to Columbus Circle, then turns east onto Central Park South. From there, it heads down 6th Avenue, also known as the Avenue of the Americas, before ending in front of the Macy's Herald Square flagship store at West 34th Street. Public viewing is available along most of Central Park West and 6th Avenue, with crowds often gathering before sunrise to secure the best vantage points. The NYPD manages all public viewing areas and safety logistics for the massive event.

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New Balloon Billie Brightpaw and Parade Lineup

A key highlight of the 2026 parade is the unveiling of the new balloon character, Billie Brightpaw. This new addition was officially displayed in New York City on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, ahead of the main event. Fans can expect to see the Radio City Rockettes performing in the downtown segment of the parade. The lineup continues to feature marching bands, musical numbers, and colorful floats that celebrate Broadway and popular culture. Macy's will also officially unveil this year's holiday windows on the same evening, serving as a sure sign that the holidays are around the corner.

Logistics and Grandstand Seating Details

For those planning to see the parade in person, early arrival is essential. Spectators typically start lining up around 6 a.m., sometimes even earlier, especially along the most popular viewing stretches near Central Park. While public viewing is open along the route, grandstand seating near Herald Square is reserved for invited guests only. This exclusivity adds to the prestige of the location where the parade concludes. Visitors should prepare for cold weather and long waits, as the event draws enormous crowds eager to witness the 100th anniversary celebration. The atmosphere along the route is electric, with confetti filling the air as the procession begins its final leg toward Herald Square.